Companies use tools to measure engagement, but they don’t monitor employee burnout, resilience, and other mission-critical indicators that actually determine an individual’s — and organization’s — ability to thrive. Thrive Pulse provides our first-of-its-kind view into employee resilience, well-being, and burnout. It helps leaders identify areas of greatest and least resilience in their organizations to target well-being interventions within the Thrive platform that increase productivity, prevent turnover, and improve the bottom line with an anonymized and aggregated mental resilience dashboard. Most importantly, Pulse integrates directly into the daily workflow — for example, in Microsoft Teams and Slack — creating a seamless, frictionless experience that meets employees where they are to capture constantly-fresh and accurate data. The key features of Pulse are:

Assessments — Capture valuable in-the-moment insights on how employees are doing across

key areas like resilience, burnout risk, and focus.

Seamless Workflow Integration — Integrate with existing calendar or workplace tools to provide additional insights into meeting flow, connections, productivity, and more.

Biometrics & Wearables — Users can opt in to share data from their favorite wearable devices to gain more powerful insights into their performance and stress.