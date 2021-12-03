Thrive Learn is the next iteration of Thrive’s learning platform, featuring our growing suite of world-class learning programs — delivered by experts including our Chief Training Officer Joey Hubbard, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aaliya Yaqub, Nutrition Director Tess Bredesen, and our team of expert facilitators. We are building Thrive Learn as a learning management system with short, targeted videos, expert advice, the latest science, and actionable Microsteps that are too small to fail.

Learn Features:

World-Class Curriculum — Engaging programs that meet the moment, delivered live or digitally. We’ve created six new experiences that address some of the biggest challenges companies and their people are facing, including:

1) The Great Re-evaluation, helping companies re-energize and re-engage their people as record numbers of employees quit their jobs in what has been called “The Great Resignation.”

2) Thriving Onboarding, instilling a culture of continuous well-being and resilience from Day One.

3) Thriving Kids, equipping parents with tools to help their kids navigate unprecedented challenges in mental health.

4) Eat to Thrive, building healthy eating habits that sharpen focus, reduce stress and anxiety, and prevent cognitive decline while at the same time helping users lose weight and improve overall health.

5) Thriving in Distracted Times, finding focus in a world of “pandemic brain” and techno-overload.

6) Thriving Connection, strengthening our relationship with ourselves, our families, our co-workers, and our communities.

Expert Partners — Our programs are created in collaboration with leading researchers from Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, the University of Pennsylvania, and other institutions.

Sustainable Resources — Each program is reinforced by our behavior change methodology, including science-backed Microsteps, storytelling, actionable guides, and more.