Introducing ‘Civic Engagement and Purpose,’ a Special Section About Using Your Power to Do Good

Every person has light within them. Every person can create change and make a positive impact on their community and the world. And change is needed more than ever. That’s why Thrive Global has partnered with Points of Light on a special section, launching today, called Civic Engagement and Social Change. It will include stories of inspiration from real people who are doing extraordinary things, tips and easy ways to become more civically engaged and the latest research on how civic engagement is shaping our society. For more than 30 years, Points of Light has focused on volunteerism, and now civic engagement, and sits at the intersection of nonprofits, businesses and people who want to do good.

We’re at a time in history where people are the driving force of change. Those who want to do good and advance causes they care about have more options than ever before to take action. From using your voice, your vote and your purchase power to volunteering and making donations; choosing the company you work for, or choosing to work as a civil servant, serve in our military or do a year of service with AmeriCorps or Peace Corps. The options are endless.

And yet, we know getting started can be the hardest part. Points of Light’s civic engagement research from 2020 found that 44 percent of people said they didn’t know where to find opportunities or how to get involved. 43 percent said they were not sure what they could do that would be helpful.

That’s why we are creating this new section. For those of you who aren’t sure where to start, we have ways to do that. And if you’re already engaged, you can find more ways to take inspired action. Combining your actions around a cause can help accelerate change and make greater advances.

We can’t do it all, but all of us can do something. So if you’re involved in civic engagement, or simply interested in how you can get involved, please join us in the Civic Engagement and Purpose section. Please share your stories to encourage others. When we are able to act together, we can solve societies toughest challenges.

Natalye Paquin, President & CEO at Points of Light

Natalye Paquin is the president and chief executive officer of Points of Light. Prior to joining Points of Light in 2017, Natalye served as chief transformation officer at Girl Scouts of the USA, as well as chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania’s largest girl-serving organization and among the largest Girl Scouts councils in the nation. She began her career in the nonprofit sector as chief operating officer of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. An attorney by training, Natalye spent more than 15 years in the education sector in legal and executive leadership roles. First as a Civil Rights Attorney with the U. S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights, and subsequently with Chicago Public Schools and the School District of Philadelphia. She began her legal career in private practice as a litigation attorney.

