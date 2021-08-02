Interviews Are Like Blind Dates

Awkward as hell, only one person is fully engaged, and if you do not phrase your words properly you will NEVER see one another again!

The initial greeting is nerve wrecking; walking up to strangers with your head held high, chest poked out and forced to put your sweaty hand shake/fist bump/elbow hit (we are in a pandemic) to work. Meanwhile, you have the eye of the tiger trying to hold a focused gaze and not seem creepy.

As a career consultant who has been on her fair share of horrific and enlightening interviews. I wish I had a few interview tricks before playing match maker with so many companies!

Implement these 3 tips to remove the blind date feels from your next interview:

Keep in mind an interview is a conversation so take a moment to breath, pause when you feel anxious, respond at a good pace/tone, and be mindful that you are not a robot, use body language if that is your thing. Schedule mock interviews with an honest accountability partner this will allow you to mentally/physically prepare for the real deal. Practice makes comfortable. Be BOLD! Ask questions when they give you the floor. You are the prize and as equally as important as those who interview you. This is your chance to identify if this company is a good match for your professional blossoming.

Take these 3 tips and make them your own to remove the blind date vibes from your next interview!