Interviewing Potential Employees

By
Interviewing Potential Employees - Richard Carr, Bournemouth

Any company that is seeking new employees has to go through the inevitable interview. Instead of being a brief event that is gotten over with as quickly as possible, it should be a well-planned meeting that takes several weeks of preparation. The following are tips to consider when interviewing potential employees.

Compare Skills to Job Duties

Every employer has to know exactly which skills and tasks are needed in an employee. It’s important to list all of the job duties and responsibilities required and match them to the right skills and types of work experience. The employer must look only for employees who have the necessary skills and personalities.

Try Virtual Interviews

Virtual interviewing is the current trend that will remain with employers in a post-pandemic world. It is the more convenient and streamlined method used to evaluate job candidates. It’s the ideal option for interviewing the most qualified candidates who cannot travel due to geographic barriers.

Contact References

Avoid relying solely on the words of your candidates, even if their information has been verified. Request to speak to one or more references. Having the right education and work experience is beneficial, but having the right personality and attitude is also important. Ask about different problems that the candidates have faced and the solutions they have taken to resolve them.

Require Onsite Skills Tests

Some employers have their job applicants fill out skills and personality evaluations before or after the interview. This is a good way of determining if a candidate has the basic skills needed to become an employee. It’s not required but helpful to know how different people would act in certain work scenarios.

Improvise Questions

It’s good to come up with questions on the spot if any further elaboration is needed. A script is only a guideline of things to say but should not be the only interview method. Any employer may want to know more about various details, from the candidate’s past job to future ambitions for the company.

Submitting a qualified resume is not enough to land an ideal job. Employers have to evaluate their job applicants and weed out the ones they do not want. During the interview is when they should consider each candidate very carefully before making the final selection.

    Richard Carr, Chief Executive at Fortitudo Property Ltd.

    Richard Carr's career as an entrepreneur began in 1981 when, at just 21, he founded Richard Carr Property, his first venture. From there, the rest, as they say, is history. After building enough capital with his first venture, Richard went on to found Allied Restaurants, which he later sold to Grand Metropolitan. He also went on to pioneer his Megabowl 10-Pin Bowling Concept, building Allied Leisure into an industry leader in the leisure arena.

    Richard left the leisure arena to move into the hospitality sector, where he founded Ravine Lifestyle, soon developing the business into a recognized brand. It was in 2016 that he officially made the move into real estate as the Chief Executive of Fortitudo Property Ltd.

