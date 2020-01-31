Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Interview with Young Entrepreneur Matthew Conklin Talks about strong mindset and motivation which helps him to run business

By
The biggest stress reliever for me in work and life, in general, is music says, Matthew Conklin.

During the interview process, I talk with Matthew about how he manages to run a successful business and manage stress. He is a versatile entrepreneur and founder of Lucid Socks.

What does motivation mean to you?

Motivation to me means not letting anything from your past stop you from succeeding, taking all the negative things people say and turning them into positives, seeing so many successful people around you and know that we are all human and anyone can achieve what they want.

How do you manage stress at work and in life?

The biggest stress reliever for me in work and life, in general, is music. I listen to all types of music and there is a different genre for every mood I am in. It’s very easy to get stressed in life and its important to find a way to cope that works. It may be different for everyone.

Which books do you read and recommend to get inspiration and motivation?

I believe books can inspire and motivate us which is why we should adopt the habit of reading. Some of my favorites are: Think and Grow Rich, the Rich Dad Poor Dad series, and The Law of Attraction.

I also asked with Mathew, Who is your inspiration and support?

Having s strong support system is crucial in life. For me, my mother is my support system. She has been there for me my whole life.

I hope you enjoyed this interview and gain inspiration from it. If you like to read more interviews and stories. keeps connected with me.

Lastly, When finishing my interview I asked Mathew to know how people can contact him and he says, Visit website and fills the details there.  www.lucidsocks.com

Sarah Olray, PR & Media Expert at Olray Media Inc

I am writing and a journalist based in Singapore. Since the start of my career, I have been in Content Marketing and have proven record by featuring businesses, products and technology on various news outlets like Forbes, entrepreneur.com, vizaca.com, inc.com, businessinsider.com

