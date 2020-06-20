Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Interview with Tina Tara | She’s a (Positive) Vibe

By
They say “your vibe attracts your tribe” and if that’s the case, meet the leader of the positive (music) vibes only tribe, singer-songwriter, Tina Tara.

Tina Tara | Press Photo

I sat down with the ‘happy pop’ singer-songwriter during lockdown, quarantine, social distancing, whatever you want to call it, due to COVID-19 worldwide health pandemic, to talk about music, women empowerment and her latest singles, “Maybe” and “Worth It”.

Originally from Austria and currently residing in the City of Angels (LA), Tina is making moves (literally) to manifest her music career, which started in London, and I must say is off to an amazing start.

Check out the interview below as we talk about what inspires her, some struggles that she had to overcome, and of course, women empowerment.

Follow Tina Tara Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify | YouTube

    Ashley-Victoria Smith

