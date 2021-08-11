Interview With Jesslyn Gabriella; How To Avoid Stress & Build a Successful Habit.

Jesslyn immigrated to the United States from Indonesia 11 years ago when she was 17. She had always dreamed of owning her own F&B business and fast forward 10 years later, she was finally able to open her own restaurant together with her husband and their business partners. She also dreams to empower women to be the best version of themselves!

In this article Jesslyn shares her best tips on avoiding a stressful day, building success habits & more!

What are your biggest distress tips?

Tip 1: Get up earlier. This might not work for everyone but starting my day early makes me feel good because I can finish my work faster and have time to do things I enjoy afterwards.

Tip 2: Stay positive. Remember to breathe, step outside, and relax. These habits will help you to think clearly and have a positive attitude; as a result, you will have a better emotional balance and your brain can execute functions more properly.



How do you avoid burnout and a stressful day?

Tip 1: Take micro breaks during the day. Whether it be to get up and stretch or take a 5-minute walk, taking breaks is important as it refreshes your mind and replenishes your brain’s ability to store attention, which encourages productivity.



Tip 2: Reward yourself with one thing that you like at the end of the day. For example, after a long day of work, I usually reward myself with one thing that I like, such as going to the gym or watching a movie.



Takes a while to achieve your level of success, what are your main tips for a successful habit?

Tip 1: Set short-term and long-term goals. My short-term goals are things I would like to achieve daily and my long-term goals are things I would like to achieve in a week, a month, or a year. I believe setting these goals will help to guide your focus in life better.



Tip 2: Stay organized.

There is a strong connection between a lack of organization and stress. The less organized you are and the more stressful you are, the less likely you are to focus and be productive.

What keeps you motivated?

My dream to empower women to be leaders is what keeps me motivated. Anyone can achieve anything they want when they put their mind to it, including us women. This is my life mantra: “Success is not an option, it is a must.”