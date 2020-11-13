Interview with Evan Luthra

Matthias Mende:

Hello, everybody. Welcome to another Mende World series here on Thrive global, which interviews great entrepreneurs and people who make a change in this world. I have the pleasure today to have Evan Luthra on the other line.

Hi, Evan, how you doing? Thanks for tuning in.a

Evan Luthra:

Hey, Mende, it’s a pleasure to be here today joining you on this call. I’m doing great. I’m calling in from India in New Delhi. Having I mean here in lockdown, I mean going through the pandemic, and yeah, doing the best I can to help save the world and make it a better place for everybody.

Matthias Mende:

Nice Nice. So you are right now in the home, yes? Lockdown.

Evan Luthra:

Yes, I’m in my home and safe and sound with my family. Yeah, we are in lockdown right now, at least the next two weeks until mid May.

Matthias Mende:

I see that’s that sounds like a safe solution for now. So everybody I’d like to introduce you to Evan Luthra also. For those who don’t know, Evan Luthra, he’s international speaker. He’s spoken many conferences. He spoke for a lot of huge companies like Blackberry, Apple after he spoke seven times at TEDx. Ivan also spoke on all the major blockchain conferences like really when he get a lot of knowledge coming out and it’s really interesting. And he also did a lot of TV shows, several TV shows on like RTL and Vice documentary and also many different mediums. Evan is a serial entrepreneur, he started many businesses and invested in more than 50 of them. A lot of them failed, but some of them made it also really big. And what else can I say about Evan, yeah, in the blockchain space, Evan he’s also a big superstar. And just got awarded last week, who the, I would say most influential, Shikh group of world for the top 100 pick under 30. So congratulations for that one. And now we are well introduced, and today we will also talk about other subjects. The media reports that you’ve been mentored by Steve Jobs. So, I hear this many times, but I wanted to understand how that mentoring with Steve Jobs go or how exactly was it? Because we all love Steve Jobs since he’s a real legend.

Evan Luthra:

Um, yeah, so it’s not so much as he was my mentor, he was a mentor. But because I learned from him, anybody you learn from is your mentor. But it was not so much two way communication because I only got on with one phone call with him. And this is when he had announced the App Store. I was one of the first hundred guys to make apps for the iPhone. When Apple announced that we’re coming up with the App Store. And this was when I was 12, and 13 years old. And Steve Jobs went on stage and said that they’re going to bring out this new app store where you can build apps for this amazing new iPhone. At this is at time, you have to remember this is at the time when people were still using phones with buttons and this whole new touchscreen concept of an iPhone was a very new thing for people, you know. So I was very excited about this. And I was a young kid staying at home. So I started building my apps. And I built an app for my school, I built an app for where I used to live. I built an app for the Delhi Metro for the Dubai Metro, I build the first app for Dubai Metro, the first one for Delhi ICT Cricket World Cup in 2011, around nine years ago, and I had millions of users, millions people downloading my apps. And I mean, I had my apps, which are number one on the App Store. And I had 10 apps, which were all number one on the App Store. So I mean, at that time, Steve Jobs called up called called, called us and me and a bunch of other developers. And he basically asked us, what was our feedback about the App Store and how we could how what would we think would make it better. And this was the conversation I had with him. So it’s not so much as a mentorship as much as he helped support me when I was doing something for his own company. I was building apps for his own platform, and he helped support me along the way and I got the same kind of support from Google actually, I spoke on stage with the managing director of Google in front of 50,000 plus people. And they and it was it was about the same. And this was when I was 17. And this was about, they put me on stage and said if a 17 year old can build apps. Why can’t you build apps? And you know, this got me my start to my career. So once I was spoken on stage with Google, it was one of the first speeches I gave. And once I spoke for them, then there was no looking back. I mean, I gave non stop speeches. After that. I got invited by Ted. I mean, I got invited by Blackberry. I got into the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, G20, Nielsen, it was no looking back. So but I mean, back to your question about Steve Jobs being my mentor, I wouldn’t call him my mentor as much as I would call internet my mentor. The internet has been my mentor all my life. You know, I didn’t go to university. I don’t have any sort of formal education. I got honorary PhD in blockchain work I did in that space, but I lack all formal education. And everything I’ve learned today is from the internet. And I still believe it’s even more and now you’re seeing what’s happening with the pandemic. Everybody’s sitting at home, and learning from the internet. Everybody’s doing all the school classes on zoom. I have cousins I mean, in New York, they cancel schools until next year, until mid and end of next year, no schools, at least for the kids under eighth grade. So it already tells you what I was doing over a over a decade ago is happening now. Its the progress is happening already. And we’re already seeing that. So this is this is what this is what we’re seeing right now I think is is a tremendous opportunity. And that’s, that’s that’s the exciting part. But yeah, the internet is my biggest mentor.

Matthias Mende:

Thank you. This was a very, very intense and long answer but clears up a lot of things. So, what would be the main message for the main motivation or inspiration, which Steve Jobs gave you? Was it like just talking to him because he was such a incredible human being?

Evan Luthra:

He always inspired us to do great things, and you get to learn a lot from that legendary man. I mean, the, I mean, from things like you’ve always gotta do what you love. And that’s the advice I always give people too. You got to focus on what you love. And that’s what you got to make a business and a passion out of right. If you’re doing something you’re passionate, you will always have success. And that’s that’s been the key thing. So Steve Jobs never did anything that he was not in love with. And that’s why you can only create, I mean, something like an iPhone, which impacted everybody you know, right. I mean, a touchscreen smartphone can only create something like that if you really are giving it your best shot and you can only give something your best shot, if you really are in love with what you’re doing. So I think the most important advice I give people at all times is that you really got to love what you’re doing and you gotta find your passion and work on that passion. And then the second thing I would also come you learn that from Steve Jobs very greatly. I mean, because Steve Wozniak was the brain was the IT guy, Steve Jobs was the one who went in front of the people. He knew how to sell a vision. And that’s a very, very important skill is sales. If you know, I think it’s one of the most important skills today is sales. If you can learn today what to sell how to sell. And then there’s, there’s there’s no better way. I mean, it’s one of the best skills you can ever learn. And but another key thing what we learned from Steve Jobs is that is the power of leverage. You know, he leverage other people’s time to work for him for his benefit. He leveraged other people’s money to work for him for his benefit. Steve Jobs did not make most of his money from Apple. He made most of his billions from Pixar, but yet other people’s money riding on Apple and in other people working inside of Apple coming up with these crazy ideas and his best ideas to actually bring these ideas to life, and if you go into his biography, you learn that Steve Wozniak was the one who actually co founded Apple with him, originally built the Apple computer that they went out and sold. So if you can learn to leverage from other people, and if you can combine that with a sales skill, then you already have a block buster skill set that you that’s, that’s the best skill you could ever need is learn how to leverage other people’s time and money to work for you and learn how to sell something. Because if you can sell something that there’s no looking back.

Matthias Mende:

This was a very great answer. Very interesting. I’m sure this answered a couple of more questions. Let’s go to the next question. You also kind of spiritual person. You went on some trips where you went to what was this country called this Asian country where you went?

Evan Luthra:

Bhutan

Matthias Mende:

Sorry?

Butan or Bhutan?

Evan Luthra:

Bhutan. Bhutan. Yes, it’s the happiest country in the world.

Matthias Mende:

exactly so this spiritual part of you, you how do you combine it with business? Do you think it’s and adds value to combine those two things with your work and as it does it gives you some more creativity?

Evan Luthra:

I think it’s very important to understand that I was brought up in a very religious and spiritual surrounding like my mother and my father are very, very religious people. You know, they my mother’s full time job is to pray. So like she’s constantly praying and she really believes in God so and from from her I, obviously I myself am not so spiritual compared to her. But when you I’m from India, before on race in India, and here, there’s a billion people. And you see that most of them are very religious, you know, they believe in spirituality a lot very much. And you learn from them. And I think it definitely has an impact on your business. Because here, the India is an amazing country. It’s very diverse. It’s so many different religions, there’s over 1000 gods in India. So if you walk every kilometer, every mile, there’s a new God. Right? So that’s the exciting part. But you get, I mean, it’s very important for your own inner peace, to have that spirituality, because unless you’re calm and peaceful from inside, you can spread that vibe ahead, and it’s very important to be able to spread good vibes. So it’s very important that you have that inner peace inside of you to be able to spread that further. I think that makes a big impact. I mean, in my life, I’ve always been somebody who has been courageous because that’s what I learned in my religion. And my name that’s the name that my parents gave me. Evan means a young warrior. Right, it means a young warrior. And the idea was always that I’ve always been. And it reflects greatly today in my investments, I take very high risk, because I’m not worried, because I’m confident that I can make this investment work. So today when it comes to investing, which I do a lot of I always take very high risks. And fortunately, it’s paid off greatly till today. I mean, certainly investments I’ve made have gone on to become 100 X. But if I had to look back and connect the dots, I could probably, if you take it from, from a logical perspective, probably would not make that investment because it does not make financial sense. But I made it because I had that courage at that early age. I mean, the first investment I made when I was 17, after selling my company was ease.com. It’s Uber for marijuana. So you it’s the fastest growing on demand company in the US. I mean, I invested when they were worth 5 million. Today, they’re worth half a billion. A normal person would say like cant invest in this because this is illegal and it may not work out or there’s too many laws, but I took that Courage I bet on the laws changing and they did and the company grew up and it was the fastest growing on demand company in the whole of US. So it’s very important to and these are, again, things that I got from how I’ve been brought up. So yeah, a big credit to my success today goes to my parents and my upbringing. So I’m definitely very thankful.

Matthias Mende:

Very nice, very nice. May your parents be blessed for the lessons they taught you and congratulations to this investments in that area. Another question is, now you spoke before in the first question about Steve Jobs. He also spoke not even before that you said that. You’re also very active, like the COVID pandemic situation you’re working a lot from home. So, so, what would it now the business world and the world of entrepreneurship, I mean your answered that everything is going to change. So what do you think is going to be the biggest change? Which kind of things will never change the way they’ve been before? I mean, for me personally, what I witness, it is that people start using online work, they finally believed in online work. Before they would never even touch those things. They started making meetings online, which sometimes seems for me more than efficient than even when people meet together because they do screen sharing and work with a lot of bright minds collaborative on one document or one project, that’s my insights. What are yours?

Evan Luthra:

So I mean, I think it’s very important to remember that this would probably be the biggest wealth transfer ever in history, to see a lot of money being moved from one spot in society to another part of society. And that’s because when there’s the crisis, there’s maximum opportunity to make money. But when there’s blood in the streets, that’s when you want to be greedy. That’s when you want to be. You want to make more investment when everybody else is scared to make investments because right now we are seeing the most the biggest companies on huge discounts. I mean, think about it. Lufthansa is is has lost so much of its market value. If Lufthansa is a company that cannot go bankrupt. It will just not go bankrupt, because the government would have to bail them out without Lufthansa which actually owns Swiss airlines owns Austrian Airlines, and also owns Brussels Airlines. So without Lufthansa, four big countries of the world Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Austria don’t have an airline. So they can’t function. They don’t have national airline. So this is just one of many examples of how we’re seeing great, great opportunities in the market today. And this is just for investment perspective right even without an investment. I’m an opportunist, right, I look for opportunities at all times. And I originally got on to I mean, I got into helping supply personal protection equipment, to the warriors and the nurses and the healthcare workers in the frontlines. Because of the requests from the Chinese government, you know, they reached out to us and they said, This is when Corona happened in January in China, and they said, Can you help us with masks? And so we showed them some ads from India to China. And then the whole thing grew. And then I had friends and networks around the world coming in saying, Hey, can you help me? Can you help me and that’s how I got started. And then I donated first 10s of thousands, hundreds of thousands of masks in India, Dominican Republic, Germany, to NGOs, etc. And then I started selling them to different people. And there’s a huge opportunity there. So end of the day, I’m trying to use the best because I have a lot of time now. You know, I used to run multiple businesses employ hundreds of people, all the same while I was traveling to 10s of countries a year doing 120 flights every year for the last five years. But I’m sitting at home constantly with a lot of billable time. And I’m leveraging a lot of other people’s time, who are also at home. So that allows me to make a much bigger impact today, I have a lot more free time. And I can make a much bigger impact than I could do before. I think Corona has given us all this, this really forced lockdown of sorts that’s giving you a time to sit back and reflect, where do you see your life going? What skills do you really have? Are your skills going to be useful in the next five or 10 years? So I think it’s a great way for everybody to sit back and reflect. And for me, I always I’ve seen opportunities everywhere, you know, so I’ve done the best I can. And today we have shipped and helped ship hundred plus million masks around the world. So I mean, and we are doing it every single day, every single day. I mean, just today, I’m talking about an order for 200 more million just today. So there’s huge opportunities and there’s, there’s and if it helps people, why not you know, that’s that’s, that’s the main goal is to always help people. You know, my goal in life has always been to invest and build companies. And I always see how these companies can tie into each other, and how they can help each other grow. But the end goal has always be that we are committed to making the world a better place. So this only helps with that. I mean, I’m born and raised in India. So the pollution levels in India is so bad that it’s like you’re smoking a pack of cigarettes every single day. So while you’re while you’re living in India, even if you don’t smoke, it’s like you’re smoking a pack of cigarettes every single day. So the whole concept of people wearing a mask is great, because now you would never be able to force people to wear a mask if it was not for Corona. And it’s given that and now people aren’t going to go outside without a mask. So I think it’s even it’s actually there’s benefits to this too. But yes, there’s a lot of damage. There’s been a lot of people’s businesses live livelihoods loss. A lot of people who have died I’m very sorry for them. But I’m There’s only so much one can do.

Matthias Mende:

good insights, good insights, I mean, that you very actively helping and even to find the right sellers, and the genuine people for those massive business and connecting them. This has also helped because I’ve read some horrible stories and it’s just sad. You know, that’s really thank you for your great service to the world, Evan again.

Evan Luthra:

Nah man, I do my best I mean, I mean, I’m also very open. For me. It’s like always finding the right people to work with. It’s not just me. It’s not me single handedly doing great things. I have a bunch of people that I’m working with, you know, and all these people have allocated their time and their effort to make these things possible. I tend to get a lot of credit. A lot of credit for the things that I make do but it’s very rarely that other people behind the scenes get credit. But there’s a lot of people working with me behind the scenes and making these visions come true.

Matthias Mende:

I say this is probably because Steve Jobs told you some things and you tried to present the things and sell the things. So you under spotlight, so that’s the Steve Jobs, Wozniak situation, probably right?

Evan Luthra:

Yeah, I mean, end of the day, it’s not easy. This is also an acquired skill. I mean, today, I’ve had the experience of speaking at hundreds of conferences. You know, I spoke at 50 plus conferences last year, 50 plus conferences a year before that, but this is a skill you learn over time I think I’m even I’m not even that great today. I mean, there’s a lot far better speakers than me. But obviously, I have this amazing story that I can share with people. And I think a lot of people connect with that because everybody aspires and everybody wants to be inspired. So I think a lot of people connect with that. But yeah, I mean, end of the day. I can do this because I have a lot. It’s all with practice. I put in a lot of time and effort and I’ve done this so many times, it comes easy to me it comes naturally. But if you go see some of my TED talk I gave when I was 17. I mean, it’s a whole different person wouldn’t be able to tell its the same Evan.

Matthias Mende:

you are now 25 years old. So it’s eight years later. So you started very early. This is also good for your advantage. And I feel this is one of the things which inspire also lots of young enterpreneurs. And that’s a good thing, because then eventually, they get the better life.

Evan Luthra:

I mean, yeah. 100% like, I end of the day for me, the key like I said, it’s always about do what you love. I don’t feel like I’m working a day in my life, because I’m doing what I love. Right? So that’s the key here. And I mean, I’m always if you’re doing what you love, you don’t feel like you’re working. And I think I’ve seen a lot of young kids now coming up and they have really made a lot of great progress. I mean, at that time, remember, I said when I was 12, and that was 13 years ago. I mean, so at that time, it was a different world, right? So now, kids are very, very smart. You know, now kids are great. I mean, now you’re seeing 7, 8 year old kids making apps that was not possible before. So it’s a different time. And I’m seeing great people starting young now. I think it’s very, very, when you’re young, more people want to help you more people want to join your journey. So and if it’s just if a young person comes and ask him for some help, I’m probably going to help him, you know, I’m going to do my best to be able to help him versus somebody who’s 45 and got to come and ask me for help with like, I mean, twice, my age, you should help yourself. You know, I’m not saying that I don’t want to help anybody who’s 45 but obviously, I’m limited with time. I want to give my time to the people who I think would be having the most impact. And I think it never hurts to ask you know, you can always ask its one of the biggest advice I give to people is always ask, the more you ask The more you get. And that’s, that’s very, very important to have that. So yeah, I mean, I have now, over a decade of experience in doing things at 25, most people are leaving University at 25 with zero experience. So there’s a very big difference there, that most people don’t tend to realize that I probably failed at building 50 plus companies today, and every single failure has taught me a huge lesson. Every single failure has taught me a huge lesson today that I would never be able to learn in a university or a school and those lessons and experiences make it possible for me to do what I do today.

Matthias Mende:

Yeah, from failure, surely the best lessons happen in consequence. And let me get to the final question. Oh, Evan what would you like to the enterpreneurs and to the entrepreneurs with the thrive community. What would you suggest them with any final words for the thrive community?

Evan Luthra:

Okay, so I will leave you with the acronym for my name Evan. So four tips that I already gave you. I mean, I already told you about love what you do leverage other people’s time and money to work for you. Always ask make sure you ask because it doesn’t hurt doesn’t cost you money. And I give you an acronym for Evan E for enthusiastic enthusiasm. So you’ve got to love what you do be enthusiastic about it. The energy goes off to other people, and that helps you greatly in whatever you’re doing. V for a vision, you got to have a big vision. If you aim for the moon and you miss, you’ll hit a star. Right? So you got to have that big vision. It’s very, very important to be have be a visionary. I already said ask. You always got to ask. It’s very, very important, because it doesn’t cost you to ask it doesn’t hurt you. The worst case somebody says no and blocks you. That’s it. I mean the best case and it changes your whole life. Maybe they give you the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for. And it changes your whole life. And then N the last one I leave for everyone is nimble, act fast and break things. It doesn’t. I mean, most people, I hope watching this are young. I mean, it’s okay to make mistakes. It’s okay, the more important thing is that you’re making progress is that you’re, you’re executing, it’s okay, if you move two steps ahead and one step back, as far as you’re moving ahead, right. So it’s important that you keep making progress. So it’s move fast, break things, be a nimble person, it’s very important to have that. I mean, I most of my companies fail guys, even today, 75% of my companies fail. But that does not mean I stopped building my next company. It just means I have to work harder to get the next success. So it’s very important to have that. And yeah, I mean, these are, this is what I would leave the people with. I mean, I’m very approachable guy. I mean, anybody You can follow me and DM me on Instagram or even just email me on [email protected] so if anybody who’s watching this once a little bit wise, wants to reach out have any questions, please email me and we’re very happy to answer your questions.

Matthias Mende:

Well, thank you that’s so kind of you so I hope the thrive community will take advantage and mail you. I will even display your email address. Right here.

Evan Luthra:

Thank you. Thank you.

Matthias Mende:

Okay. Okay, Evan. So I wish you all the best, stay safe, stay happy and work. Keep the work pace on and I hope I will have the chance to interview you again.

Evan Luthra:

Good. Sounds good. This was a pleasure, man. I mean, hopefully, I add some value to the people who will be watching this is worth their time and thank you for having me. Really appreciate it.

Thank you so much. Thank you. Take care. Have a good day.