Interview with Craig Applegath: Pulling Back From The Brink of Climate Change Catastrophe – We can do it but time is running out!

In order to preserve the environment and take care of the environment and reverse the damage we have done to it so far; we need to come forward and take concrete steps for it. Craig Applegath is one of such people. An architect, urban planner and pioneer in making green buildings, Craig is trying to make the difference. Craig has started DIALOG studios in Canada and hosts a podcast series by the name Twenty-First Century Imperative to spread environmental awareness. Craig is also running a tree plantation drive. You can go to Patreon to contribute to his cause. Let’s see how Craig, being a marine biologist and an architect, sees the environmental problem and how he proposes to solve it.

For many of the nonbelievers, please shed some light on whether climate change is actually an issue or not?

Sadly, we have people among us, I am not naming any names, who have the notion that climate change is just a scandal is not an actual threat to our existence and is only something the government has spread with propaganda to have an excuse for a budget that cannot be audited. The changes in the climate are real, you’d have noticed the seasons are becoming more and more irregular and unpredictable, there are so much floods, hurricanes, cyclone, all because we have imbalanced the pristine balance that sustains life on this giant rock drifting through nothingness at unimaginably high speed.

Where are we standing with the climate change crisis?

We are at a critical point right now. We have done almost the maximum damage to this planet that it could bear. Any further manipulation of the planet’s climate can lead to devastating results. We need to do, at individual level, everything that we can do to reverse or at least stop the harm being done to this planet since we started civilization.

How can green buildings and properly planned urban facilities help the environment?

The “green” or environmentally friendly or zero impact concept for buildings and cities can make the difference we need to in the climate change scenario. We need to implement solutions for change wherever we can. It might look a little thing but people will soon follow suit.

What can we do to improve the environmental situation?

We can improve the situation by doing two things. First is to spread awareness. Second is to do whatever you can to decrease the negative impacts of our existence on the planet. Cut your carbon footprint to the extent you can, make environmentally responsible decisions, and try to reverse the damages by planting trees and doing other such things.

How can planting trees be helpful in for the environment?

Trees are like the filters of our world. They absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the air. Oxygen is necessary for us or any other animal to live and increased carbon dioxide can lead to greenhouse effect and can change the climate drastically. In order to reverse the harm we have already done to the earth, the best option we have is planting trees.

Is it possible to repair all the damage done to the environment by us humans?

No, it is not. We have harmed the climate in ways that are beyond our comprehension and out of the domain of science and technology we have yet discovered or invented. We need to reduce our impact on the climate and let nature heal itself.

What can people do at an individual level for the planet and its biosphere?

Get the message across to every last person you know that we need to be environmentally friendly. Spread the word and do whatever is in your ability to sloe this damage down.

What modifications do we need to make to our lives to cope with the climate change issue?

We need to get prepared for what there is to come for us. Weathers are going to get harsher. We will see much hotter summers and cooler winters. This can lead to the depletion of the polar ice caps, increase in the sea levels causing major problems for civilization. We will need to adapt to whatever nature throws at us. We can stop this from happening with a bit of effort and responsibility.