Interview Questions to Ask During COVID

Interview questions today are different than they were eight months ago.



Interviewing has always been nerve-wracking. What will they ask? How will I answer? What questions should I ask? Asking questions at the end of the interview shows the company you have done your homework, have learned about the department you’d be with, researched the product/service/mission, and have prepared.

In this new era of COVID, companies are having to reinvent their work environments to meet new safety standards and requirements which changes up interview questions as well.



Consider these questions for your next interview:



✅ 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦?

Onboarding from home can be tricky. What are their plans to integrate you into the team? It’s not always easy integrating into a new team while on the job much less doing it virtually. What are their onboarding plans? How will you be interacting with them?



✅ 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞𝐬? This will tell you everything you need to know about how the company treats and values its employees. If they haven’t brought any back, then you know they don’t have a lot of employee loyalty.



✅ 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂OVID? Do they have a protocol in place? Will the rest of the team be quarantined? It is important to know how long you or the person with COVID has to stay home (state guidelines recommend two weeks).



✅ 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤, 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞𝐬? What changes have they made to support both of these? This gives you an idea of the culture and how well the company works together. Do they offer hand sanitizer, masks, and safe social distancing protocols? How far apart will you be during meetings, lunches, etc.



✅ 𝐈𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞? If yes, do you know how to use technology/collaboration tools? What are employees required to wear during Zoom conferences? What platform will they use? Will the company provide supplies and equipment or are you required to purchase your own computer/laptop, chair, and basic supplies?

We didn’t think twenty years ago (or even one) that we would have to question a perspective employer about their safety protocols during a pandemic, but now we have to. Being prepared and proactive lets you know where the company stands, what actions they are taking, and how much they value their employees.





