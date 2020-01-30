Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Interpreting Dreams

People often wonder if and what their dreams might mean. When it comes to interpreting dreams, no one can interpret your dreams better than you. Many people believe that there are universal symbols in dreams, that what might represent fear in one person’s dream would represent fear in anyone’s dream. But that doesn’t tend to […]

By

People often wonder if and what their dreams might mean. When it comes to interpreting dreams, no one can interpret your dreams better than you. Many people believe that there are universal symbols in dreams, that what might represent fear in one person’s dream would represent fear in anyone’s dream. But that doesn’t tend to provide us with the true meaning of our dreams. The act of dream interpretation is much more personal than that. A symbol conjured in a dream could mean one thing to you while it means something entirely different for someone else. That being said, we can still work to have a better understanding of our dreams. Here are a few tips for dream interpretation.

Keep a Dream Diary
Place a notebook by your bedside. When you wake, jot down any symbols you remember from your dream. Think about what each symbol could mean for you. Pay particular attention to the feelings you have within the dream space. Explore how the feelings you have in the dream may relate to the symbols or people that populate your dreams. By keeping a record of your dreams, you may start to notice patterns and symbols and improve your ability to analyze your dreams.

The key here is a thoughtful consideration of your dreams. Think about how the dream could be applied to your life. Be patient, and realize that it may take time for the messages in your dreams to reveal themselves. Trust that the meaning will come when it is meant to come. You may have to review your dream journal periodically to gain understanding. 

Past, Present, Future
It’s essential to keep in mind that your dreams’ messages may relate to your past, present, or future. Where is the information you get from your dream best applied? If it seems to be most relevant to your past, consider why you may be holding on to it. Is it something you need to let go of and move on from? If it seems most relevant to the present, how can you use the information to guide your path? Does the information seem most pertinent to the future? How does it make you feel about your future? Are there things you need to change? Trust that your dreams will be enlightening and enrich your life. 

Predicting the Future
Some dreams may, in retrospect, seem prophetic. The key to these types of dreams is to learn to recognize them before the dream actualizes. There are a few ways you can begin to detect these dreams, often called “precognitive dreams.” 

Precognitive dreams may include some sort of visual representation of time. Perhaps a clock face, hourglass, or watch before events unfolding in the dream. 

When it comes to this type of dream, it’s essential to pay special attention to holidays and holiday-related symbols, which may help you determine when the events will manifest in the future. Take note of people who show up in your dream that you’ve never met. As you wake from a precognitive dream, you may hear sounds or voices. Pay attention to the words that stick with you as you stir. Another cue for a precognitive dream can be repetition, symbols, or events that repeat themselves over and over again in your dreams may indicate that it will soon manifest in your waking life. 

By following these suggestions, you may be better able to discern the meaning of your dreams. Be patient with yourself and document as many details as possible from your dreams. You may need to put the pieces of the puzzle together, but eventually, the message will unfold before you. Happy dreaming!

Article originally published on MichelleBeltran.net

