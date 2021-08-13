Internet bullying: what is it and how to cope with it?

Previously, most faced bullying in public places, such as at school, work, and so on, and hide at home. Now it is almost impossible to hide, since with the advent of social. Insulators are gaining momentum on the Internet.

Cyberbullying is intimidation and injury using digital technologies. You can face it on social networks, in messaging applications, on gaming platforms, and mobile phones. These are repetitive episodes whose goal is to scare, pour out or disgrace those whom they persecute. You should be extremely careful so that your data from the page did not steal and did not use personal correspondence against you. For example, phishing is a very disgraced method for the theft of data. The following actions can also be on the Internet on the Internet:

Distribution of false information or placement of obscene photos of anyone in social networks;

Sending offending messages or threats through the messaging platform;

Issue yourself for another person and sending obscene messages on his behalf.

Internet bullying leaves a digital trace – a record that may be useful and to become proof necessary to stop the intimidation.

How does Internet bullying affect a person?

When a person is harassed on the net, the person is not safe even at home. He has the impression that he has nowhere to hide from the offenders. Such actions may have long-term consequences:

Psychological – a person feels sadness, awkward.

Emotional – person begins to be ashamed of his hobbies or loses interest in them.

Physiological – problems with sleep, or symptoms such as abdominal pain, and headaches.

The fear of ridicule from other people can prevent the person from telling about the problem. In extreme cases of Internet injury, it can bring a person to suicide. Grass on the Internet affects a variety of aspects of our life. But problems can be overcome, and confidence will restore.

Who should I talk to if someone pursues me on the Internet? Why is it significant to inform cases of persecution?

If you think you are etched on the network, first of all, you need to seek help from people who you trust – for example, parents, close relatives, or another reliable adult man.

At school, you can talk about your problem with the school consultant/psychologist, sports coach, or your favorite teacher. Or you can find the phone trust in your country and talk to a professional consultant.

If the injury occurs on social networks, you can block the pursuer and send a complaint to the social network administrators. Companies owned by social networks are obliged to ensure the safety of their users.

You should collect evidence – correspondence and screenshots of posts in social networks to confirm what is happening.

To stop bullying, it is necessary to identify it, and the essential step is to feed the complaint. It will also show the pursuer that this behavior is unacceptable. If you are in danger, you should contact the police or emergency services in your country.

Facebook / Instagram:

If you are harassed on the Internet, we recommend that you talk to your parents, a teacher, or with those who you trust – you have the right to security. In Facebook or Instagram, we simplified the procedure for filing a complaint against harassment and intimidation.

You can anonymously send the complaint to the post, comment, or story on Facebook or Instagram.

The company’s staff around the clock consider complaints from all over the world in more than 50 languages. They remove all the information, the content of which is offensive or intimidating.

On Facebook, we have a guide, which will help you take the necessary actions during the bullying. On Instagram, we have a guide for parents, which contains tips for parents on how to cope with cyberbullying, and a central portal where you can find security tools.

Twitter:

If you think you are exposed to online bullying, you should make sure that you are safe. It is significant that a person who you could tell about what is happening. It can be your teacher, an adult man who you trust, or a parent. Talk to your parents and friends about what to do.

We call people to inform us about accounts that violate our rules. You can do this through a special page in the center of support or tweet management by selecting the “Complain on Twit” option.