International Women’s Month: Celebrating Brave Ukrainian Women

Foreword by: Leslie Grossman, Senior Fellow and Executive Coach at GWU Center for Excellence in Public Leadership, and founder of the Women’s Leadership Exchange. She is the author of “LINK OUT: How to Turn Your Network into a Chain of Lasting Connections.”

In barely more than one week since the war in Ukraine began, the women of Ukraine are showing the world extraordinary courage.

Though rarely acknowledged in the history books, women have been fearless defenders of freedom going back in history from the Minute Women of the Revolutionary War, to the Six Triple Eight Black Women’s battalion in WWII, to the women of the Civil War who cared for families of soldiers and the wounded near the battlefields. Women have always been courageous, though their fearlessness was rarely recognized or recorded in history books.

We are eyewitnesses to the extraordinary courage of women at this very moment. Here are a few of the stories of the courageous women of Ukraine, edited by Ukrainian-American Kateryna Pyatybratova:

Olya Skrypak, 44, a mother of 4, is a wife of a pastor in Kyiv, Ukraine. Although the family had a choice to leave to the United States, they made a conscious decision to stay in the capital with her family, in order to create a place of refuge for people in her church for those who have no other place to go, help the injured, and coordinate humanitarian aid to those in need.

“Since the beginning of this war I have been falling into extreme states, from animal fear to the greatest fits of courage and pride for my country, and my army,” says Olga.

“I am doing one thing at a time. Baby steps. Cooking, cleaning, cooking for soldiers in bulks, helping people find a safe place to stay, loving my husband, spending nights in the metro bomb shelter, reading my Bible, answering phone calls, sleeping on the church floor, laughing with friends while uploading and loading humanitarian aid, praying, drinking coffee, kissing the cheeks of my kids,” she continues.

“My greatest fear is to be separated from loved ones. My greatest home is to become stronger, more patient and tolerant, and not to get the heart hardened.”

Translated by: Lisa Skrypak, Olya’s daughter.

Maryna Slobodianiuk, 39, is serving as a volunteer on the border between Ukraine and Romania through Porubne, which is in the Bukovina region.

“As a former lawyer and civic leader, I am putting every effort to make sure that mothers don’t get to sit on a cold earth, waiting for their turn. They are tired and their strength is exhausted. The children are crying. Many of them haven’t slept for 11 days, being in basements, then awaiting evacuation trains. During the journey, as many as 16 people could be in one compartment…” says she.

“Overall, I spent 24.5 hours behind a wheel without sleep, trying to get my child into a safe place, because throughout the entire trip we got into places on the road where there were shootings… I am afraid never to see my friends on a spring day in Kiev, and I don’t want to lose my faith in God, who protects my loved ones.” Translated by: Kateryna Pyatybratova

Marina, 22, chose not to reveal her last name for security reasons, as she and her family are still in Ukraine.

“Nowadays my parents and I are in different parts of the country, but none among us thinks of getting outside of [their cities]. Nowadays my friends and I are in different parts of the world, but I do not want to go abroad. Nowadays life is not possible to get used to, nowadays it is impossible to speak about comfort and safety, nowadays everything is hard,” says she.

“I see that our prayer is working, because it reaches with a cry to the very heart. I see that God is uniting our country, protecting us and supporting us. He is for truth, and that is why very soon we will all see victory. I know this. I am convinced of this.”

Translated by: Kateryna Pyatybratova

Until two weeks ago, Alina, 35, used to live in Kyiv. When Russian forces attacked Ukraine she took her two children, a 4.5 year old girl and a 3 year old boy, 85-year-old grandmother, and brother-in-law, an epileptic, and drove over 20 hours to bring them to safety.

“Now we are in a relatively safe place, in Western Ukraine. Now I spend many hours every day at the computer – informing people in the West about what is happening in Ukraine and raising funds to help refugees and people who are staying in Kyiv. I also try to take care of those who have been evacuated from our church to the same region as me,” says she.

“I believe, not just hope, but I believe that the war will end soon, we will win and return to Kyiv – to rebuild it and live in our own home. My biggest fear is that this may not happen and we will have to run further.”

Kateryna Pyatybratova, 33, a first-generation Ukrainian-American, lives in Sunny Isles Beach, FL. She is a social entrepreneur, who is celebrating International Women’s day by helping to coordinate with faith-based organizations in Ukraine to help people fleeing the war zone.

One of her efforts has been to collect stories, such as the ones listed here, to celebrate their courage as wives, mothers and daughters.

“International Women’s Day, March 8th, 2022 marks the 21st anniversary since I left behind most of my family and my hometown of Kharkiv, Ukraine, to move to the United States. Since that day, my life has changed forever,” says she.

“I will never forget that last evening with my grandmother Diana, one of the most stoic women I know. My grandmother, now in her 90s, lost a little sister in World War II. Her greatest prayer today and always, has been to have her grandchildren and great-grandchildren live in peace, to never see the horrors of war she herself witnessed as a child. A few days ago, one of her youngest grandchildren, still a teenager, volunteered to join the Ukrainian army to protect his homeland.”

Please consider donating to “Gifts of Love for Ukraine”, which helps provide financial and in-kind support in the form of grant writing and partnership-building to the following two organizations:

Donation Link: https://www.companiesforcauses.org/gifts_of_love_for_ukraine

Youth Movement “Be Free” was formed in October 2018 with the mission of protecting the rights and interests of children and youth against poverty and hunger, as well as providing holistic education, nutrition, wellness training, and support to families in acute need. Since the start of the invasion, the organization has filled the gap in urgent humanitarian relief and evacuation efforts for thousands of families fleeing horrific violence and destruction. YM “Be Free” seeks help in delivering food and basic necessities to as many as 9,000 families (25,000 people) in hard-to-reach rural areas of Ukraine. The organization also looks to equip qualified staff to offer high-quality emotional and psychological first aid. Needed monthly support: $200,000.

Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center provides assistance to pregnant women and newborns with various pathologies, as well as premature babies. Due to the deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine, the Center is facing a new challenge related to the safety of patients and staff during air raids. After the bombing of the children’s hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol’ and other cities, the Center became one of the last fully-functioning healthcare facilities of its kind in the country. One of the Center’s buildings has a 6,450-square-foot basement that can be refurbished and equipped to conduct needed operations in safe conditions. Needed total support: $260,000.