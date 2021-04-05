Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Intermittent Silence in the Hospital

Bring the peace with you. The benefits of intermittent silence practice are better handling and acceptability of the inevitable situations that a surgery brings upon. It does give feeling of a certain unexplained peace that you can carry with you.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Nobody wants to be in the hospital; nobody wants to be sick. Yet it happens to many of us, and it happened to me as well. Just recently, I underwent a major surgery and spent the following two days in the hospital. I would like to tell you a story of how I used intermittent silence to help with my post-surgery recovery.

As I woke up in recovery from anesthesia, I could sense that my wife was there and so was my son and daughter. Their presence felt comforting even though I was in and out of my senses. The best part was when I could hold onto their hand and just feel the energy and well wishes without words. That was probably the best part of my recovery which I still cherish in my heart. 

The first night was rough.  I was in and out of my conscious self – dancing between reality and a dreamlike state. In the sparse moments of consciousness, I heaved a lot and vomited many times in spite of all the appropriate medications. During this time, I remember one persisting feeling: fear.  Are there going to be any complications? Am I going to get out of this okay? Worst of all, I experienced this alone–coronavirus caused restrictions for visitors and therefore more time was spent with myself than with friends and family.

The second night was better.  The body and the mind still were no good for the outer world. And then I realized how important our inner world is.  Yes, I will recover from this surgery and be back in the outer world, but it did not feel good that night.  I also realized that the inner world is going to be there whether the outer world exists or not and It’s not just an empty space, it’s a mystery to be experienced. I now had the perfect opportunity to practice intermittent silence that night.  The inner world, no matter how crazy and hectic the outer world might be, could be a calming and peaceful universe.

As I lay in bed with closed eyes and closed mouth, silent listening was amazing and also intriguing. I could hear alarms, knocks on doors, chattering outside, and the ringing of bells from the nursing station. Apart from silent listening and watching the thoughts go by I had some new sensations as well.  The intravenous fluid was going in, every so often vital signs were being taken, injections were given for one reason or the other and I had to swallow pills from time to time. Yet I could also feel distensions I could feel pain and I could feel the effects of medications. But rather than rejecting them, I accepted them, made peace with them, and moved on.  Whether or not it had any therapeutic benefit is hard to evaluate.  It, however, helped me deal with the night in a much more effective manner.  Moreover, an incidental observation was that my blood pressure readings that night were the best numbers I have had in a long time.  It is hard to draw any conclusions from that, but those good numbers were reassuring. My intermittent silence extended almost throughout the night.  

I’m home now and still recovering but wanted to share this story to express that intermittent silence can be practiced in adverse situations as well.  The benefits of intermittent silence practice are better handling and acceptability of the inevitable situations that a surgery brings upon.  I invite everyone who gets in such situations to use it as an opportunity to practice Intermittent silence and thereby help the recovery process become less intense.  It does give feeling of a certain unexplained peace that you can carry with you.  

    Krishna Bhatta, MD FRCS

    Krishna Bhatta, MD, FRCS is an author, surgeon, inventor and a meditator, currently practicing as chief of urology at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine.  Dr. Bhatta is equal parts practical and spiritual, who developed fascination with spiritual studies early in his life.  His lectures, writings, podcasts, songs, and video talks on meditation, Gita, Krishna, and other spiritual topics are based on his personal journey and experiences, as well as a lifetime of exploring spiritual texts, giving him a unique understanding and perspective. His recent book is Journey from life to life: achieving higher purpose.  He has also developed an advanced meditation app, Relaxx  that guides people through practice of mindfulness, intermittent silence, and meditation to find peace, happiness and prosperity.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Intermittent Silence: the self help practice of the year

    by Krishna Bhatta
    Community//

    Meditation is Spending Quality Time with Yourself

    by Krishna Bhatta
    Community//

    Female Entrepreneur Changes The Fitness and Wellness Landscape

    by Susan Katz

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.