Interior Wellness: Dusty Springfield #UK #England

They say that “home is where the heart is.” Yet, sometimes the heart is not in the home. Too often people confuse a house with a home. And so, it’s time to know the difference. A house is clearly, that. It is an architectural structure, with the necessary components and structures to operate as a functional compound. It has its bathroom, kitchen, at least one bedroom, a basement, and a backyard. If you are lucky, it comes with a patio. And, it is simply that! There are no euphoric auras, unless they are brought in by people. A house lacks emotion, storytelling, and holistic memory.

Then, of course, there is a home. A real home! It is filled with laughter, joy, tenderness, anger, and sorrow. A hope is a space of protection, where children are permitted to experience holistic living and the wellness of their childhood. Furthermore, within a home is the precious stability of emotional balance. That balance is reflected within interior design. How the home is decorated with different furniture pieces reflects the wellness of the home! Furthermore, the furniture pieces are not solely for showing off or bragging about one’s luxury. Not at all. That’s for those maintaining houses, not a home. One of the major, spiritual blessings of a home is how it is intertwined with a Heavenly presence! In fact, when people enter a real home, they are experiencing a replica of Heaven on Earth! The home should be crafted in reflecting a manner of praise to the Most High! Every component of the home should maintain the fruits of the Spirit.

It’s unfortunate that in the real world, numerous houses are paraded as homes. The design and decor serve as masks for the hidden secrets of lifelessness. People are living. Yet, they are not really, alive! So many people utilize their homes as symbols of status, in having achieved a certain label in society. However, when all of the hype is gone, they return to a structure of emptiness. Over and over a number of them are reminded that their brokenness is a normalcy. Mocking the real joys of life, they live is their glass prison; looking down at those, who have less material possessions than they. And yet, their Spirit is in turmoil.

Back to the world of music! What a treasure, indeed! Coming across certain artists, who get it! The composition of a song, which makes the distinction between a house and a home. Yes! It all makes sense. It is a song for those, who may have forgotten what it means to truly live inside a space of spiritual and familial comfort. Some people have gotten so used to the emptiness of living in a house, that they have tricked themselves into thinking it is normal. That’s the power of music! It is that necessary wake up call. While it may be uncomfortable, it is necessary. For only through the discomfort does one move towards the path of emotional liberation.

Home is truly where the heart is. When it is located within a particular, residential structure it defines the meaning of a real home! Moving towards an eloquent performance of such, we hear the sound for one of England’s legendary, musical dames! It is an intimate, musical portrait, which had been performed by legendary Black American singers as Ella Fitzgerald and Dionne Warwick. It is an iconic piece in one of Black America’s perfumes, known as Jazz! Nevertheless, it has been performed, within British tunes!

Dusty Springfield