lives of adults but has majorly affected the younger ones also. Many families are encountering massive lifestyle changes because of covid. Mental health is one to mention. The stress is affecting children and teenagers largely. The good news is that it is possible to manage anxiety and depression in children. However, it is important to identify and act immediately.

Paul Haarman unfolds the tips for you to bring basic and impactful changes in routine to combat depression in children:

Set a routine for kids. It is very important to remove the confusion and chaos from the lives of younger people. Setting a routine and sticking to the timetable is an easy approach to this. When children know what to expect next, then it brings a feeling of security. You must sit with your children to plan this and not impose your ideas. Encourage them to suggest ideas that include school activities, fun activities, and daily routines.

Create activities at home. Paul Haarman enlists this as one of the oldest ways of involving children in housework and staying productive. You can include children in all the house activities – simple work like dusting, cleaning the table after dinner, setting the breakfast, help in the kitchen, gardening, and much more. Involving in constructive housework would distract them from negative thoughts and engage in something productive.

Keep a positive, conversational relationship with your children. Sharing your feelings with them and listening to them is one simple way of understanding their mental status. Give time and be patient in supporting the younger ones during challenging times. For younger children who have difficulty expressing their feelings, ask simple questions – “What are the two best qualities of yours that I can remind you when you are feeling anxious?” or “What activity you would like to do when you feel sad/angry?”. Keep the conversation simple, stress-free be open to ideas.

Do not discourage children from doing silly things. This means let them explore their cooking skills even if it creates a mess. Let them do a weird dance to any music they like. Or simply watch some cartoon shows and laugh till tummy aches. These are stress-busting activities that would help in eliminating the mental imbalance.

Practice mindfulness and meditation with children. Paul Haarman reflects on the importance of inner peace that you can get from simple exercises. Accompany your children to swimming or dance lessons to release out all the stress. You can also try running or jogging as part of your routine. Exercising is the best medicine to treat any mental or physical ailment.

Encourage positive thinking and attitude towards life. Let your children see the learning they have imbibed from the failed task and not on the failure. Attitude is very important for anyone. Stay strong during tough times and understanding that it is just a stepping stone to life.

You do not need great tools to keep your children happy – just stay close and be for them whenever they need.