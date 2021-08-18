Intentional With Your Attention

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption.

This week’s content is here.

Think of one situation in your life you are dissatisfied with.



Where is your attention going?



Are you focusing on problems or solutions, what is going wrong or what is going right?



Now think of one situation in your life that you are satisfied with.



Are you focusing on solutions or problems, what is going right or what is going wrong?



Notice the difference in answers.



Do this simple habit to elevate your energy this month:



1. Write down the situation you are dissatisfied with

2. Pretending, anything is possible and applying the same mindset as the situation you are satisfied with what solution can you apply to this situation?

3. Which muscle is this situation forcing you to grow (courage, confidence, strength)?

At any moment in time you can refocus your attention to make a situation have an empowering outcome. Even if that outcome is growing a skill, refocusing your attention, building a muscle or learning for the future.

Additional inspiration here. Grateful for you,

Gabriella