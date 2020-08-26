Intention & Reflection- Key Ingredients to Health & Happiness

As a health coach, I spend time with my clients working on the details of their diet, sleep, exercise, and supplementation. But quite often I find that we need to pull back and take a bird’s eye view to really affect change. Knowing why we’re endeavoring in a fitness routine or diet change is critical to success. As we journey through our health efforts, taking a moment to reflect on our paths, challenges, and triumphs is key to motivating us to the next level.

INTENTION

know your why



Why are you working out, eating healthier, etc? I personally find that when I’m doing something, whatever it is, my performance is lackluster when my “WHY” is not apparent. Why am I eating a lower carb breakfast? Why am I getting on this spin bike again?

I had been struggling with getting out for my runs lately. Between the heat, and general malaise that is this COVID-era, and not being motivated to get in any different shape, it just fell off. But then the heaviness of all the shutdowns was hitting me, and I just needed to get outside and zone out. Running is often my therapy, and I found that I was finally ready for session.

Once I had the intention of just clearing my mind, I was finally able to lace up my sneakers and get out the door. Sure, I wasn’t my fastest that day, but the miles flew by as my mood started to brighten. By the time to got home, I felt ready to conquer the day’s tasks, and even ready to hear the latest news.

If you are working on achieving a specific goal right now- no matter how big or small, ask yourself: “Why do I want to achieve _______?” I think that if you can frame your why, the how will work itself out!

REFLECTION

letting go, saying thanks, moving on

One area that I think most of us could improve on is to take time to reflect on what we’ve accomplished already, what we haven’t, and what we need to continue to move forward. Attaining health goals is often a moving target- and moving targets require us to course correct. In fact, I think that managing moving targets and course correction is pretty much my entire job description! Sometimes it’s just easier to have someone else get that objective view and help point out what needs to happen.

I have found that over the years, I’d become somewhat dogmatic about eating low-carb all the time. When I was first introduced to keto, I was still trying to shed those last few pounds from pregnancy, and it suited me well. However, over the last year I’ve found myself in a situation where hormones are changing again. The diet and exercise regimen I’d sworn by for the last few years just doesn’t seem to work for me anymore.

So- upon reflection, I realized that my personal chemistry has indeed changed. My work/home balance is completely different. My health goals are different too. I am grateful that low-carb worked so well for me for so long and it will always be a tool I can pull out when I need. As I move on, I find that what matters more to me now is to eat to my moods and needs, to savor the flavors of the season, and to enjoy the social aspect of cooking and eating with my family and friends. How wonderful is that?!

What are the goals that you are working on now? What are your intentions- why do you want to accomplish them? Reflect on what has worked for you in the past, and what has not. Appreciate your efforts. Consider what might need to change as you work toward the next level.

And if you need help figuring it all out, I’m here for you! I work with clients one-on-one every week as we constantly adjust our goals and intentions. We reflect on the path we are on and find new roads to keep reaching new heights.

Yours in Health,

Daniella