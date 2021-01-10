Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Intention assures self care

By blocking time to pause and reflect, you make sure your intentions for self care happen.

Before the pandemic, self care and balance were on my radar. We are all busy and busyness keeps us from setting aside time for ourselves. Now that intention is required.

What does intention look life in real life? It is actually a time block on your calendar. It is a theme day on your plan. Each morning taking a walk offers me a time for introspection and creativity. On Friday afternoon take the afternoon off starting at 3 pm. During that time I take a walk, read a book, or connect with my family. Sundays are my day to reset for the week. The flexibility of my career gives me time to set intentionally for self care.

What if you gave yourself the opportunity to have more structure in your life and that structure included self care? Your rewards would be the deep feeling of wellness that we need in uncertain times.

    Ellen Delap, Certified Professional Organizer and Organizer Coach at Professional-Organizer.com

    Ellen Delap, professional organizer and productivity consultant, launched Professional-Organizer.com in 2000. She is an award winning Certified Professional Organizer recognized for her contributions in the industry and community. She has extensive experience in working with ADHD individuals and holds certificates of study in ADD and Chronic Disorganization and is a member of the Institute for Challenging Disorganization (ICD). She works with families as a Family Manager Coach. She is currently the Past President of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals™ (NAPO).

