Intention assures self care

Before the pandemic, self care and balance were on my radar. We are all busy and busyness keeps us from setting aside time for ourselves. Now that intention is required.

What does intention look life in real life? It is actually a time block on your calendar. It is a theme day on your plan. Each morning taking a walk offers me a time for introspection and creativity. On Friday afternoon take the afternoon off starting at 3 pm. During that time I take a walk, read a book, or connect with my family. Sundays are my day to reset for the week. The flexibility of my career gives me time to set intentionally for self care.

What if you gave yourself the opportunity to have more structure in your life and that structure included self care? Your rewards would be the deep feeling of wellness that we need in uncertain times.