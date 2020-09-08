“Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” — Stephen Hawking

Since the dawn of time, we’ve tried to discover, describe, and distinguish ourselves in many ways.

From the Four Temperaments of ancient times:

Sanguine

Choleric

Melancholic and

Phlegmatic

to the latest advances in artificial intelligence & psychology people have been restless in their pursuit of a reliable way to capture something as complex and fluid as human personality into a neat and well-defined model.

While we’re still light years away from ironclad accuracy, the current frameworks account for the majority of our personality traits and can often predict how we’re likely to behave in certain circumstances.

Carl Jung, the father of analytical psychology and the creator of perhaps the most influential personality type framework — which has inspired a number of different theories, including my own which I detailed in the Little Brand Book.

I recently retook a version of the Jungian/Meyers Briggs Personality test through the 16 Personalities.com site.

Prior to COVID, I was an ENFJ. Extrovert, Intuitive, Feeling Judging.

I’m now an INFJ Introvert, Intuitive, Feeling Judging.

I’ve gone from a 98% Extrovert to an Introvert.

Life is a constant adaptation to our surroundings.

How have you changed? How have you stayed the same?

Have you changed from an Extrovert to an Introvert? From Intuitive to Sensing? From Thinking to Feeling? From Judging to Perceiving?

Take the test!

https://www.16personalities.com/

Promise you’ll share!

Happy discovering!

Xoxo

Kalika