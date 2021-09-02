We’re living in a world where people don’t take honesty as a priority. It is the state of being true. Therefore, Integrity is a vital ingredient that should be felt in the lives of everyone. It’s a state that guarantees you to stay true at all times. But, unfortunately, so many people’s reputations had been dragged to the mud because they could not keep their Integrity.

Every other thing will come and go, but Integrity will stay forever. Without Integrity, you are merely existing, not living. It is like salt that adds taste to your life. It is like an ornament that adds beauty to your personality, like a perfume that adds fragrance to your entire being.

Show me a man without Integrity, and I will show you a man that lacks truth, sincerity and principles. Integrity is the seed for achievement.

Another aspect of Integrity is taking the right decision, knowing that nobody will see whether you took it or not.

Integrity is a trait we value in our lives but look at other people to have it. You have a choice to develop your character so that you become a person of Integrity. Let people know you for whom you indeed are and let them trust you for what you say. Stay true always. Build your Integrity!

WHY IS INTEGRITY IMPORTANT?

There are various reasons why Integrity is paramount.

First, when you listen to your heart and do the right thing, life becomes simple. You’ll never have to spend time or energy asking yourself questions, and your actions, are open for all to see, and you don’t have to worry about keeping secrets.

Another reason is that when you possess Integrity, you gain the trust of your leaders, your colleagues and everyone around you.

Integrity affects your success in life significantly. People who live and work with Integrity are more likely to be trusted. Why? Because Integrity is an emblem of ethical leadership.

3 STEPS TO DEVELOP AND PRESERVE YOUR INTEGRITY

• IDENTIFY YOUR VALUES AND DEFINE THEM

If you don’t know what you believe in, then you can’t live by value. So, start by defining your core values. Your standards too also matter when talking about importance. Take a stand that you’re not going to compromise, no matter the consequences.

• STUDY EVERY OF YOUR CHOICES

Most times, people make bad choices when they think no one is monitoring them. Having Integrity means that, no matter the circumstances, you are always ready to do the right thing – especially when no one is watching!

Remember, Integrity isn’t a something you should live by when it’s convenient; it’s a value that you should live by every moment of your life. This includes the big and the little choices – the choices everyone sees and the choices in secret.

• SUPPORT INTEGRITY

People with Integrity are often identified with peculiar traits such as humility, a strong sense of humour, high self-esteem, and self-confidence. These traits are essential because, sometimes, you’ll be under duress from others to make the wrong choice.

Work on developing and improving these features, continue to have the strength and courage to do the right thing. Build your self-confidence and self-esteem, and work on developing characters. Spend more time getting to know yourself and what you believe. Build friendships and work relationships with others who demonstrate Integrity and who will support your norms.