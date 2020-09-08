Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Integrity Check-Up !

Are you on the right path?

Having a clear picture of who you are and what you want is something that most of us don’t stop to think about. We start and end our days without giving much thought to whether or not we are on the path we should be on.

Most of us lead our lives without giving much thought to our true purpose or intentions (our WHY). We end up trying to live the lives that the marketing and advertising companies, and social media sites misguide us into believing we should be living.

The end result is a society of people that are out of balance, and out of touch with what really matters. We spend so much time trying to be something and someone other than who we really are.

Setting goals regarding where you want to get in life or who you want to be is a good start. But, if you don’t begin with who you are and where you are, it will be difficult for you to set a course for your desired outcome.

You must begin by looking inward to understand who you are and what your core values and beliefs truly are.

Only then will you be able to chart a course for the life that you desire and deserve.

ACTION STEPS

 * Give yourself a check-up from the neck up

 * Write down your core values and beliefs

 * Share them with your loved ones

 * Ask yourself (and your loved ones) if you are living a life consistent with these values and beliefs

 * Create a picture in your mind of what you want, and who you want to be in your life

 * Live the vision… clarity is the key

 * Set clear goals that are consistent with your core values and beliefs

* Take consistent action

* Don’t be afraid to make mistakes… learn from them

* Celebrate your accomplishments

* Have an attitude of gratitude … Acknowledge and be thankful for everything you do have

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

