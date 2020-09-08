Integrity Check-Up !

Having a clear picture of who you are and what you want is something that most of us don’t stop to think about. We start and end our days without giving much thought to whether or not we are on the path we should be on.

Most of us lead our lives without giving much thought to our true purpose or intentions (our WHY). We end up trying to live the lives that the marketing and advertising companies, and social media sites misguide us into believing we should be living.

The end result is a society of people that are out of balance, and out of touch with what really matters. We spend so much time trying to be something and someone other than who we really are.

Setting goals regarding where you want to get in life or who you want to be is a good start. But, if you don’t begin with who you are and where you are, it will be difficult for you to set a course for your desired outcome.

You must begin by looking inward to understand who you are and what your core values and beliefs truly are.

Only then will you be able to chart a course for the life that you desire and deserve.

ACTION STEPS

* Give yourself a check-up from the neck up

* Write down your core values and beliefs

* Share them with your loved ones

* Ask yourself (and your loved ones) if you are living a life consistent with these values and beliefs

* Create a picture in your mind of what you want, and who you want to be in your life

* Live the vision… clarity is the key

* Set clear goals that are consistent with your core values and beliefs

* Take consistent action

* Don’t be afraid to make mistakes… learn from them

* Celebrate your accomplishments

* Have an attitude of gratitude … Acknowledge and be thankful for everything you do have

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.