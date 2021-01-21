“Integrity ”, Dr. Rahi and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Integrity — if you structure your business on integrity that gives you way for creativity

Consistency — to build anything whether it’s a business or a career — being consistent creates results

Mindfulness — being aware of yourself and focusing on the present moment is crucial for being able to create and grow

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Rahi.

Since 2013, Dr. Rahi has been reimagining the realms of integrative medicine and aesthetic beauty, bringing a unique perspective and approach. Armed with her qualifications from Ross University School of Medicine and the University of Toronto, Dr. Rahi ventured out to share her knowledge of the human body with the nation and world. With a fellowship in Integrative Medicine Dr. Rahi today specializes in helping her patients look and feel more confident.

Dr. Rahi believes that each patient is unique. That’s why she works with each individual on a deeply personal level, collaborating with local labs to engineer customized supplement plans and hormonal therapy. Each tailored “body blueprint” is designed to help Dr. Rahi’s patients prevent disease, combat the visible signs of aging, and enjoy overall improved health and strength.

Dr. Rahi is more than your average doctor. This people’s person and experienced aesthetician uses the art and science of integrative medicine to help her patients look and feel like the best versions of themselves to date. Dr. Rahi’s philosophy is the perfect middle-ground between traditional and unconventional, embracing exciting new opportunities in medicine without neglecting trusted ancient techniques.

When she’s not working, Dr. Rahi can be found giving back to local communities through charity work. She has also engaged in medical work for AOET Uganda, tackling childhood poverty and disease through the power of education. Dr. Rahi further helped to raise money for impoverished orphans in the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepa.

Dr. Rahi believes that when you feel good, you look good. Whether you are in need of facial or body rejuvenation or comprehensive integrative care, let Dr. Rahi use her years of experience and expertise to help you. To book a consultation, contact Dr. Rahi using any of the contact details below. Dr. Rahi looks forward to meeting you and personalizing a tailored treatment plan to suit your needs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Inspiration for me has come throughout my life but my main sources of inspiration were my family and the frequent travels I had from a young age.

By the time I was 6 I had lived in Iran, India, Holland and Canada — it was both a blessing a curse to have so many different homes in such a short period of time — it’s main blessing has been being able to connect and being open minded and fascinated by different cultures, religions and peoples. The downside — is not having had the ability to form deeper bonds with individuals until my parents decided that it was time to stop the gypsy life when we “settled” in Toronto, Canada.

My parents were also able to show me that a life of service for others will create fulfillment — and as an immigrant female becoming a doctor has been transformational for my life on many levels including freedom, contentment and connection with others.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, absolutely — no matter how hard you try — as humans we need one another and we help one another along the way.

Growing up my biggest inspirations have been my family and they have supported me through all the life changes that we experienced as collective.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think my biggest mistake was not believing in what the universe has in store for me and doubting myself and choices. My biggest life decision was dedicating my life to medicine however not knowing entirely how the journey would be.

Creating my own practice is something most physicians do not have the privilege of experiencing and knowing that I can create something out of nothing is the most powerful feeling I have experienced recently and I am grateful that I took baby steps and followed a passion. However the journey itself was filled with periods of anxiety and self doubt. It is when I started to trust myself and trust the universe more was when I felt the most peace in my heart.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Make sure to stay focused and driven. Network, do the extra research, find the niche you want to do and love. Go above and beyond the 9–5 and work hard on the opportunities that present themself, say yes more. It took me a long time to find what I wanted to do in medicine, there are so many different fields. But I never quit, I just researched and did more to find out the right field for me. I would recommend always working hard, having a vision but trying to create balance — this is something I feel that it took me a while to achieve and I also urge you to push yourself but also have love and compassion for yourself.

Success to me is defined as a balanced and happy life where you are contributing positively to society.

And that is what I believe my version of a successful life is like — I am more and more aware of the delicate balances in our body and mind and how balance is what creates success and happiness.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I have so many, I have always been a bookworm and now I mix it up with audiobooks and paperbooks — I love a good paperback book because it reminds me of the best times of my youth where I would go to the library or bookstore and browse all the sections — the books I would read then and now connect me deeper with others and bring imagination to my life.

I will give you my top 3 that came across my head while typing but I am sure many more will continue to pop up as I reflect on this question –

Nelson Mandela’s — a long walk to freedom. This autobiography was one of my favorite reads — which lead to me having greater respect for the racial disparities of blacks in South Africa and how one man was able to create unity, greatness and visibility to important issues — his story is of resilience, strength and justice — reading it gave me chills throughout my body and inspiration. The Obesity Code by Dr. Jason Fung — This is a great book for both doctors and patients — the book explains the issues with the modern diet and also will guide you and your body into better health. Knowledge is power so knowing what is happening to your body as you eat certain foods is important so you can make an educated decision with regards to your lifestyle and diet. The man who mistook his wife for a hat — this book was written by a well known novelist and neurologist Dr Oliver Saks — I love it because it gave me a glimpse into the brain and the vast capabilities our minds have — it taught me about the magic of the human brain.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

You are born with wings — why choose to crawl — Rumi

I always love a good Rumi quote- I feel those deep in my heart.

This quote means that you should believe in yourself before all others. I have always had less traditional beliefs on how a woman should be and how she should exist in society and remembering this quote has allowed me to move forward with my dreams.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am opening my own space in NYC — I believe that the brand and services that we offer at Dr. Rahi shares similar taste to those we serve in New York City. My excitement comes from experiencing the city from a new perspective and knowing that practicing Integrative Aesthetics can allow me to give my patients the tools to live healthy and confident lives.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Good habits create structure in your life and also allow you to create health and wellness in your life so that you can function at your most optimal level.

And there is always time to create new habits and change certain ways. Medicine has been showing us recently that the brain can heal and change itself. With focus and understanding of this it is possible to create habits that change your health and mental well-being.

I think one of the most important part of my daily routine is exercise — whether it’s yoga or a HIIT workout — I need to incorporate exercise into my life at least 5–6 times per week to keep myself focused and motivated. I always work out first thing in the morning, while fasting to give myself my daily boost.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

The core of my practice lays on the foundation of health and wellness from the inside out. I have dealt with my own health issues and have worked hard on finding a balance in my mind and body and really want to emphasize that creating this should be a part of your daily routine — because that is what it all is — creating good habits so that you can live and be the optimal you!

Understanding the importance of a daily routine and habits came more vividly to me after going through yoga teacher training and understanding that a basic daily routine can not only change your day to day but change your life.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

I always say start low and go slow. Developing habits don’t happen overnight

I would suggest really focusing on how you feel and how you want to feel. Where you are and where you want to be — and from there creating a written list of the things you need to do in order to go from where you are to where you want to be.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

When you realize that living well is a daily routine — Monday — Sunday — 24/7

Everything matters from the moment you wake and into your sleep.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

I love lists — I love structure on my day to day and hour to hour.

I like spontaneity too but not when it comes to my business and career — prior to COVID — I traveled a lot (maybe a little too much) and would allow intermittent levels of spontaneity, adventure and lack of rigorous routine. Although I have recently balanced myself so that I feel complete on a day by focusing on my present moment — hour by hour and focusing on the task at hand and allowing myself some time off for creativity and spontaneity — at least 1 week per month.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Integrity — if you structure your business on integrity that gives you way for creativity Consistency — to build anything whether it’s a business or a career — being consistent creates results Mindfulness — being aware of yourself and focusing on the present moment is crucial for being able to create and grow

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Make a list of things that you value and try to review the list weekly and remind yourself why you do what you do on a daily basis. What is your purpose today — what positive can you bring yourself and those around you on this day?

My habits are formed by loving my career and wanting to do what is best for my patients, my community and those around me including friends and family.

I keep all that in mind when I wake up daily and remind myself occasionally by keeping a journal of gratitude — this helps keep me focused.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

My supplements — a lot of good stuff for the brain — turmeric, magnesium, fish oil, adaptogens such as certain mushrooms — I tailor my supplements individually per patient and it is based on not only physical symptoms but also extensive lab work.

Additionally I found that regulating my hormones with lifestyle, diet, breathwork and bioidentical hormones is also crucial to optimal focus — I can say that I am more focused now than ever before.

Lastly, structuring my day with my team on a daily basis creates a smooth work day.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Start with some meditation and body movement — whether it’s yoga, breathwork, meditation from an app like “headspace’

Allowing your brain a few minutes a day to take a break it vital to a healthy day to day

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Yes! — I know that feeling exactly — it’s when I am hyper focused on a procedure or when I am coming up with ideas of where to take the practice.

It’s about letting go and surrendering to what makes you you. What talent and gift are you bringing to the world? Sometimes it’s hard to find our purpose and some of us find it later than others or take years building up to where they want their careers to be — I feel that I am at that exact space after years and years of building a vision.

Trying to achieve a life where you are not sure if you have become what you were meant to be or you have worked to what you wanted to be — and if both of those are the same thing then that’s the sweet spot.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see for everyone, myself included, to have a closer connection to the food that we eat. And what I mean by that is a combination of growing our own foods, understanding where our purchased foods come from and knowing what we put in our bodies on a day to day.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

The Dalai Lama — really just to feel his energy in a room — I saw him many years ago when he gave a speech at the University of Toronto but he was so far away and the auditorium was packed with over 500 people — I saw a glimpse of energy but having an actual meeting with him would be incredible.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram — of course — we love our social media for getting out our message of health and wellness:

Follow us at @doctorrahimd

www.doctorrahi.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.