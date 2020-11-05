If you’re craving a sense of closure and conclusion as we await the results of the US election, you’re not alone. One strategy that can help us be more patient, even when the “waiting game” feels difficult, is to shift our perspective by turning to an inspiring quote or mantra. Relying on words of wisdom can help us practice positive reframing and find a sense of calm.

We asked our Thrive community to share with us the quotes and mantras that are helping them stay patient right now. Which of these will you try repeating when you feel anxious?

“Slow and steady wins the race”

“A quote that I have never forgotten comes from an episode of the ‘Care Bears’ that I watched when I was a child. Lotsa Heart, the elephant care bear, was in a race against the other bears and kept repeating ‘Slow and steady wins the race.’ I’ve repeated this mantra to myself on countless occasions and it has helped me slow my pace, and remember the value of being careful and deliberate with my work. These words help me take a step back, take a deep breath, and look at the bigger picture.”

—Angela Moore, mindset educator, British Columbia, Canada

“Good things take time”

“I was almost ready to record and release an online course just before the pandemic, and then lockdown began. I was very anxious to release the course, and to manage my anxiety, I printed a quote and hung it on my wall to remind me to stay calm. The quote reads, ‘Good things take time.’ During the lockdown, I ended up getting an opportunity to review my work and also receive feedback. When I launched it in September, it was in a completely different shape because I took the time to slow down and continue working on it. It was the perfect reminder that good things do take time.”

—Furkan Karayel, inclusive leadership advisor, Dublin, Ireland

“Chance and choice converge to make us who we are”

“I like Maria Popova’s writing and thought leadership blog, Brain Pickings. Here’s an example of a quote from Maria that I try to tap into during uncertain times: ‘Chance and choice converge to make us who we are, and although we may mistake chance for choice, our choices are the cobblestones, hard and uneven, that pave our destiny.’”

—Joanne Gouaux, Social Entrepreneur, Walnut Creek, CA

“Only I have the power to make my life marvelous”

“‘Only I have the power and the responsibility to make my life marvelous. No one else can do that for me.’ I wrote down this quote to remind me that when I start worrying, I need to bring myself back to this moment. In uncertain times, it helps to remind myself to focus on what I can control right now.”

—Laurie Jonas, blogger, Red Wing, MN

“It just is”

“The mantra that continues to keep me sane through everything that’s going on is “it just is.” This line always reminds me that no matter the situation, it’s not good. It’s not bad. It’s no one’s fault. It’s not in my control. It just is.”

—Jacqui Flavell, coach and founder of 2nd cup of tea, London, UK

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice”

“Whenever I feel discouraged or lost in times of uncertainty, I focus on the things I’m certain of: that justice is a process and love is a choice. The decisions that we make, including how we wait, can help advance our values. As Martin Luther King, Jr. reminded us, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ We just need to remember that the arc doesn’t bend on its own. It requires persistence, patience, and people who are willing to do the work.”

—Simon Tam, author and musician, Cincinnati, OH

“The world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong in the broken places”

“When things are uncertain, I love to remind myself of a quote that Ernest Hemingway said: ‘The world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong in the broken places.’ The election is causing so many of us to feel anxious, depressed, impatient, and even tempted to indulge in healthy behaviors. Right now, we need to focus on resilience, confidence and empathy. These values are more needed than ever before, and this quote helps to remind me of their importance.”

—Michele Puchall, chief of talent and inspiration, Fort Lee, NJ

