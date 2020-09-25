Inspiring Next Generation Entrepreneurs: This is Brian Jackson

Brian Jackson is a President, Co-Founder, Engineer, Architect, and leader empowering people and creating innovative solutions. He has built and mentored world-class cross-functional teams, improving efficiencies, and overall technology vision, and strategy moving companies forward. He co-founded his current company, BurstIQ, with one mission: to enable this next era of health. Brian believes that each person deserves to live their healthiest, happiest life, and that data will democratize health on both a global and an individual level.

I caught up with him last week to ask him a few questions about his entrepreneurial journey.

1) What inspired you to be an entrepreneur?

All the way back to being a child, I have always been much more of a leader than a follower. I have always had that take charge and get things done attitude, instead of waiting to be told what to do. As an entrepreneur, you get to solve complex problems and lead teams to success. Knowing that any given day could lead to a breakthrough is what gets me out of bed every morning. Lastly, I enjoy the trials and tribulations that come with being an entrepreneur. Some people say that being an entrepreneur is too full of ups and downs and bumps and bruises. For me, I love the excitement of being in that lane every day.

2) How are you making a positive difference in the world?

I have always done my best to lead by example, and encourage those who follow to do the same. I believe strongly in treating everyone with respect, and never prejudge anyone. I lead with optimism even in a potentially negative situation. We face many challenges throughout life and in business, if you allow yourself to get negative it rubs off on other people around you.

3) What has been the greatest positive impact you have seen your clients or customers face from working directly with you?

One of the most thrilling aspects of working with clients is doing something that they were told was either impossible or too challenging to complete. And then taking a really bad situation or project that is causing a bottle kneck in their business and turning it into a successful outcome. There’s no better feeling knowing that your company was able to solve the client’s problem and then see their business flourish.

4) What does being a purpose-driven business mean to you?

Having a clearly defined goal that you are trying to achieve. Having a passion for your goal, and then rallying your entire team around believing in that goal. At BurstIQ, we believe that the health industry is at a tipping point. Technologies now exist that will break down these silos and enable health data to be connected on a global scale. These connections are ushering in the next era of health. And with each new connection, our collective human intelligence will grow stronger.

5) How did you pivot your business during the pandemic?

We didn’t really pivot during the pandemic but rather changed our focus on specific areas. A lot changed very quickly, so we had to rethink on which business models were affected temporarily and which areas were changed permanently. We also took a step back and enhanced our product and offering tailored towards what we believe will be the new normal moving forward.

6) What are your top 5 tips for new or aspiring entrepreneurs?