Inspired Story – Thepssaini Social Media Influencer

Now-a-days you are seeing that social media of India is ahead of the rest of the countries.

And one of the biggest and most successful social media of this India is a very famous person on social media, who is from a small village neholka of Punjab, whose name is Parkashjit Singh (Thepssaini), he is from a middle class family. He was born on 9 September 1999 in Neholka Recently, he is now a student.

The 22-year-old Parkashjit Singh (Thepssaini) had already started his social media identity while he was a student. Despite being a student, he did photo shoots for himself even though he did not earn his income, but he did not give up, he took all his photo shoots by taking help from his friends. By doing this, he shot all his photos. Likewise, all his photos went viral on the internet.

Parkashjit Singh (Thepssaini) has started putting his pictures on all social media and likewise all his pictures were liked by the lots of people of the india. And hence today he is one of the famous people of india.

Similarly, Parkashjit Singh (Thepssaini) name and his followers on social media of India spread in the whole of India. And today he has more Fan’s or followers than celebrities.