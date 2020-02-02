Inspired by Maya Angelou

My name is Sylvia Ann Faircloth. I am from Va.. I am a avid reader and lifetime learner. I have completed higher education. I have taken Distance learning classes from Harvard University and CDU. I live to write and write to live. I am a mother and grandmother. I am a published author, poet. . I am a contributing writer for Mighty, She Knows, Health Union. and other entities.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.
Female Disruptors: Genevieve Gilbreath is shaking up how to run early stage accelerators
Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.