Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Inspire Yourself By Choosing Hope by Tamara Tamu

When we choose hope as our focus, it doesn’t mean we’re ignoring reality. When we choose to focus on positive possibilities, it doesn’t mean we are ignoring our environment. When we choose to focus on positive outcomes, it doesn’t mean we have our “head in the clouds.” For example, each time that we have gotten […]

By

When we choose hope as our focus, it doesn’t mean we’re ignoring reality. When we choose to focus on positive possibilities, it doesn’t mean we are ignoring our environment. When we choose to focus on positive outcomes, it doesn’t mean we have our “head in the clouds.” For example, each time that we have gotten behind the wheel of a car, there was no guarantee that we would not get into a car accident. But did we get behind the wheel and say, “Yep today could be the day I get into a wreck”? No!! 

The not so great outcomes are needless to point out. Hopeful people get a bad rap. Positive people are often viewed as being unrealistic and not practical. If it’s easy and realistic to point out the bad, why can’t the positives be just as realistic?

Focusing on what we don’t want is energy sucking. It can feel like you are drowning or falling down a dark hole. Who wants to feel like that?! It also causes hysteria and rash decision-making that can cause you to wonder “Why the hell did I buy 50 fucking apples on Tuesday?!”

Choosing to focus on hope is not only realistic and inspirational, but practical. When we can focus on the positive outcomes, our minds are clearer to think in a responsible way. A clear mind allows us to make plans or make the necessary adjustments to the plans we already have. Living with a clear mind helps us take appropriate action to respond to whatever reality we’re faced with.

Inspire yourself by choosing hope for you and those around you.

Cheers!
~Tamu 

    Tamara Newson, www.tamuinc.com

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 Ways Life Will Change When You Show Gratitude

    by Benny Emerling
    Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash
    Community//

    How to Let Go of Your Expectations and Live a Happier Life

    by Olga Roman
    Community//

    Stay Positive During Times of Stress

    by YouBeThree

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.