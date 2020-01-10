Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Inspire Creativity and Build Character In Your Children With These 5 Tips

Conformity is dangerous. Here's how to teach children to think for themselves.

By

Photo by  Janko Ferlič on Unsplash

Whether it’s doing things because “they’ve always been done that way” or because “everyone else is doing it,” conformity can be very dangerous.

My wife and I work hard to instill the right values in our two small children. But beyond that, we want to teach our children to think for themselves–and that they shouldn’t be afraid to be different.

For the past few years, Adam Grant has delved deep into the topic of originality. As an organizational psychologist, Grant has been named Wharton Business School’s top rated professor five years in a row, and his publications have won numerous awards.

In a recent interview for The Atlantic, Grant shared insights from his latest book, Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World.

So to get your children to stop conforming and start thinking, try the following:

1. Arrange for your child to learn to play a musical instrument.

Grant cites research on Nobel Prize-winning scientists that set out to discover what these individuals did differently from their peers to help them think differently. The study found that these scientists were twice as likely as the average person to play a musical instrument.

Interestingly, Albert Einstein’s mother forced him to take violin lessons as a child–which he despised. A few years later, though, Einstein fell in love with Mozart’s sonatas, leading to a renewed interest in playing the instrument he previously hated.

Grant reveals that Einstein himself later claimed that the theory of relativity “was a musical thought, and had he not actually gotten personally interested in the violin, he never would have transformed physics.”

2. Give them an outlet.

Music is one outlet for creativity, but there are many more. Those award-winning scientists were also:

  • 7 times more likely to draw or paint
  • 12 times more likely to write fiction or poetry
  • 22 times as likely to perform (e.g., as dancers or actors)

So, encourage your children to find their personal, creative release–an activity they really enjoy that will spark their imaginations.

3. Focus on values over rules.

It’s far too easy to develop new rules to address undesirable behavior, says Grant.

However, this leads to two problems. If children follow the rule, they often do so only to please the adults, which doesn’t help them think for themselves. In contrast, disobedient children may simply want to rebel against authority, instead of finding new ways of looking at problems.

4. Praise character over behavior.

In offering advice on molding your child’s character, Grant suggest avoiding phrases like “don’t follow the crowd” or “you don’t want to be a sheep.” Instead, he recommends telling your child: “You are a non-conformist. You are somebody that thinks differently.”

In doing so, children are much more likely to internalize new behaviors as part of their identities, and actually want to be creative again.

5. Use reading to teach lessons.

Most parents have experienced firsthand the benefits of reading to their children. But Grant encourages going a step further: using literary characters to help children think from different perspectives.

For example, when discussing potential situations your children are likely to confront, ask them what they think a specific character would do in those circumstances. “[Children] are much more likely, then, to learn to “perspective-take,” and to imagine: ‘What would I do, not only through my own instincts, but through lots of other people’s eyes,'” says Grant.

“And that’s a great way to get them to think more creatively.”

Enjoy this post? Check out my book, EQ Applied, which uses fascinating research and compelling stories to illustrate what emotional intelligence looks like in everyday life.

A version of this article originally appeared on Inc.com.

Justin Bariso

Justin Bariso is an author and consultant who helps organizations think differently and communicate with impact. His book, "EQ Applied: The Real-World Guide to Emotional Intelligence," uses fascinating research, modern examples, and personal stories to illustrate how emotional intelligence works in real life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Carol Yepes/ Getty Images
Wisdom//

7 Inspiring Books Every Mentor Should Read

by Rebecca Muller
Community//

Tips From The Top: One On One With Jo Kirchner

by Adam Mendler
Community//

“I ask the community to demand that schools provide prevention education for their children” With Erin Runnion

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.