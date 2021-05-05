Inspirational Quotes To Take Be Positive In Tough Times

Life can be tough at times, offering you struggles and challenges. But one can overcome every obstacle in life with a positive approach, hard work, determination. When life knocks you down, you have to get up and give it back. Because if you are afraid of failure and you fail to try, to take that chance, then you fail even before you start.

Words are powerful and they can have a huge impact on your mindset. Here were get you some words of wisdom, to encourage and inspire you bigtime.

“When in doubt, take the high road. There’s less traffic.” – Source “The Man Who Has Confidence In Himself Gains The Confidence Of Others.” “It’s Not Whether You Get Knocked Down, It’s Whether You Get Up.” – Vince Lombardi “We May Encounter Many Defeats But We Must Not Be Defeated.” – Maya Angelou “Whether You Think You Can Or Think You Can’t, You’re Right.” – Henry Ford “Do What You Can With All You Have, Wherever You Are.” – Theodore Roosevelt “If You Are Working On Something That You Really Care About, You Don’t Have To Be Pushed. The Vision Pulls You.” – Steve Jobs “Failure Will Never Overtake Me If My Determination To Succeed Is Strong Enough.” – Og Mandino “Knowing Is Not Enough; We Must Apply. Wishing Is Not Enough; We Must Do.” – Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe “The Pessimist Sees Difficulty In Every Opportunity. The Optimist Sees Opportunity In Every Difficulty.” – Winston Churchill

These powerful quotes by famous writers, leaders, celebrities throw great light on the importance of determination, persistence, hard work and the willpower to achieve anything you want.

Hope these encouraging words motivate you every morning to do your work without the fear of failure.