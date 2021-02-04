Inspirational Quotes To Move On

If at any moment of your life, you feel stuck in the rut, then it’s time to take a call and move on in life with a new perspective.

It might be an injury, a heartbreak or a financial loss which makes you feel drowned in your worries.

Whatever the case may be, you should take charge of yourself, indulge yourself into Yoga, Meditation, Positive Energy and New Perspective to move on in life and let go all negative feelings.

These inspirational move on sayings will help you focus on the future.

Inspirational Life Quotes

“Life is tough, but so are you.” – Carmi Grau “Say yes, and you’ll figure it out afterward.” – Tina Fey “It’s so empowering to say, ‘This isn’t serving me,’ and walk away in peace.” “Courage is going from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm.” – Winston Churchill “You are allowed to let go of all those that do not set you free anymore.” – Dhiman “You’re imperfect and you’re wired for struggle, but you are worthy of love and belonging.” – Brené Brown My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. – Maya Angelou “Keep planting and sowing, living and knowing: beautiful things take time, and that is okay.” – Morgan Harper Nichols “There is no passion to be found playing small—in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” – Nelson Mandela “My mission in life is not merely to survive but to thrive and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style.” – Maya Angelou

