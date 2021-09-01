Inspirational Quotes For Life And Success

Words are powerful and sometimes some positive words of wisdom can be life changing. Whenever I feel low or demotivated I always take some time off, and read a lot. Reading good books and being all by myself gives me time to introspect and calm myself.

Get inspired by these quotes by Maya Angelou to see the good in all things with this late legendary poet as your thoughtful guide.

I am posting some of my most favorite quotes which are powerful about love, life, success, women empowerment and more to inspire you.

Inspirational Maya Angelou Quotes For Life

“Nothing will work unless you do.” – Maya Angelou “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.”– Maya Angelou “Let nothing dim the light that shines from within.”― Maya Angelou “If someone shows you who they really are, believe them.”– Maya Angelou “Give yourself time just to be with yourself.” – Maya Angelou “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” – Maya Angelou “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” – Maya Angelou “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou “Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage you can’t practice any other virtue consistently. You can practice any virtue erratically, but nothing consistently without courage.” – Maya Angelou If you have only one smile in you give it to the people you love.” – Maya Angelou “You are the sum total of everything you’ve ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot – it’s all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive.” – Maya Angelou Source for Quotes

So, did you enjoy these Maya Angelou quotes? Tell me in the comment section below.

If you have any other quotes from Maya Angelou to share with me, please don’t hesitate to mention it. Also, feel free to share the quotes with your friends and followers.