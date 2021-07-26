Inspirational Love: Teddy Pendergrass:#BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

When it comes to love, there is more than the outer appeal of a woman. On the contrary, it’s about how a man grows when he is with a particular woman. Woman embodies the Earth. Therefore, the question pertains to how he is growing and developing himself when it comes to the Earth. How is he consistently evolving and developing himself? A woman, who consistently helps to improve a man, is a jewel, indeed. For, she challenges him; guiding him towards the next level. That’s the beauty of truly being in a holistic relationship. That’s the beauty of a holistic woman.

In Black American culture, and our musical her/history, there are those loving songs, which movarehes a person into understanding how a woman is meant to inspire a man. One of them is the virtue of creativity, and how she is meant to assist him in his creative journey. How does he produce? Now, that is a beautiful telling in a tale of intriguing couplings. Furthermore, it highlights the virtues of woman, and how she is meant to provide some form of guides, in man’s navigation on Earth.

And so, we are here in Black American gardens. It’s an intriguing wonder and avenue, when it comes to seeing the beauty of such gardens. Furthermore, there are those Black American love stories, which moves and guides us into understanding what it means to have a woman (from our gardens), who “has a man’s back.” So, let’s get down to it. What does it mean to, “inspire?”

Well, the very term inspiration, is one which moves a person into understanding their life purpose and life journey. What is one’s purpose meant for, on this Earth? Why are we here? Do you remember our discussion, that a woman embodies the Earth? Well, an Earthly woman has the power to remind a man his reason for living. Clearly, he is existing for a reason. Kindly remember, that it is more than for going to work, every day. The Heavenly (and Universal) concept of Divinity is greater than the false systems on Earth. It is greater than such, indeed.

The song, “You’re My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration,” by one R&B legend establishes a certain level for moving into man’s personal wellness of himself. That ballad is a smooth and elegant nurture, with a caramel-like nectar.

Therefore, let us pause in comfort, as such a smoothness is purposeful (and nurturing) to

Teddy Pendergrass

