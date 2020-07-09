Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Inspirational Leader & His mantras to succeed in life

Dream ! Dream ! Dream transform into thoughts & thoughts results in action.

If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, become more, you are a leader

John Quincy Adams

He is the perfect example for a good leader. An inspirational writer, speaker. Trigger everyone to dream, teach the value of dreams, shows the ways how to achieve the dreams. A leader who is the youth icon, changes the mindset of the younger generation for better future, better nation.

Its none other than people’s president Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Undoubtedly one of the most loved leader in India. Born & brought up in the simple family. He sold newspaper to support his family financially, when he was kid. He described as a bright & hard working student who had a strong desire to learn.

Dr.A.P.J. Abdul Kalam has many faces..aerospace engineer, professor, president, author, speaker. Among these his favourite is teaching. Nuturing the young minds to learn, think creative, to imagine, to experiment, to discover.He dedicated his entire life for the country & its people especially the children and the youth.

He served as India’s 11th President from 2002- 2007. In post presidency he again started his teaching profession. He become the visiting professor in many universities in India. He was teaching till his last breath. Such an wonderful teacher. Wherever he goes, he use to teach this mantra for all to get succeed in life. I loved these mantras, moreover these are my life objectives.

  1. Set the goals.
  2. Acquire knowledge continuously.
  3. Hard work with devotion.
  4. Perseverance.

When I am listening to his speech for the first time, I get triggered. These four lines inspired me a lot..did something inside. Whenever I feel low I use to listen to his speech. His words give an enormous energy to do more, work hard and be strong. His notable quote for you all..

If you fail, never give up…because FAIL means First Attempt In Learning.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

