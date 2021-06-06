Inspirational Journey from scratch to best in 2021

The Watch Meister”, unravels the elite of luxury merchandise of watches.

The advent of social media and cutting-edge technologies have ruled the last decade. We have seen some new product/service or a new invention by the current age of young entrepreneurs. New businesses, new ventures, new ideas have now submerged the market. There has been a flurry of businesses and projects that smart individuals have picked up. Whether it is recent dependence on carpool taxis or food delivery apps, innovating and experimentation have been a constant. Buyers and customers have more options for everything they want to purchase and have somehow enjoyed being in that demand chair. One such amazing story of a young RISING entrepreneur on the grids of the business enterprise is Riz Ahmed, aka “The Watch Meister”.

Huge interest in watches and watched making. He spent hours and hours contemplating some of his watches and was always curious about new brands, new styles and technicalities involved in them. He was very much glued up to the subject of maintaining his stocks of luxury watches and later started to have a collection of his own and began the journey of his venture.

As an individual who always wants to start something on his own and wanting to be his boss, his inclination was always towards being a successful human being. Initially, he started to sell off some of its luxury watches among peers and friends; the profits that he could earn from it were quite considerable and gave a positive reflection of turning his passion into a successful module. Broadening his spectrum and increasing his reach towards a larger audience, Riz started using social media to the fullest to attract more clients.

Today his elite clientele includes many international celebrities and renowned public figures. Currently, dealing with Richard Mille, THE SWISS WATCHMAKING BRAND, which is very famous and renowned among customers across the globe and of course much more such as AUDEMARS PIGUET, PATEK PHILIPPE,…



With social media platforms on the rise in today’s world, it has become a compulsion to make your presence felt. He has quickly realised how much fruitful it can be for a business to attract more customers. His Instagram has enabled him to reach out to more clients by showcasing more offers, products, and services on these social media platforms.