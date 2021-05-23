Inspiration Is the Way

Inspiration led me into Oprah’s magazine.
I have been reflecting on how this unfolded a couple of years ago.
It started the day one door closed for me.
I was writing a column for our local newspaper when that section of the paper was eliminated.
Deep down, I knew that it was time to move on.
This got me thinking.
Where else could I share my message?
The “O Magazine” came to mind.
It was an inspired idea.
I pondered the idea.
I shared it privately with someone I trusted who offered me support and encouragement.
Then, I allowed myself to believe in the idea.
Soon after, while facilitating my Annual Vision Board Session with participants cutting and pasting from Oprah magazines, someone asked if there was a May Issue available.
I received another dose of inspiration from this.
In that January moment, I saw myself in the May Issue.
I let my inspiration guide me.
I took inspired action.
Then, I let it go and released the outcome.
It was no longer in my control.
I surrendered by lifting my hands and giving praise.
In May I was in the Oprah’s magazine.
They say that when one door closes another one opens.
I believe inspiration helps us see the new door and guides us through it.
Inspiration is what guides the small group coaching sessions that I facilitate on Zoom.
Participants refer to it as “powerful”, a “game changer” and even “life changing”.
Could you use a dose of inspiration to think through a messy situation, to discern a decision, to make a dream come true or just gain some clarity?