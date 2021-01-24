Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Inspiration in simple places

A question that is often asked is “where do you find inspiration?”. Where do you find the ideas that go into blogs and blogs and social media posts and ideas for courses and ideas of things that we teach, and we use as keynote themes.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Phote by Rael Bricker
Phote by Rael Bricker

A question that is often asked is “where do you find inspiration?”. Where do you find the ideas that go into blogs and blogs and social media posts and ideas for courses and ideas of things that we teach, and we use as keynote themes.

Be observant

To answer that. I need to look at my own creative process. I tend to be relatively observant although I’m often accused by my wife that I don’t notice things a lot. But I am relatively observant of things around me and little things that happen will always spark an interest for me, will always spark an idea. It could be as simple as when I was at the gym the other day. I was in this gym class, and there was a girl a young girl in the in the row next to me, and she walked in five minutes late was busy on a mobile messaging from glancing over it looked like it was WhatsApp. Then in between every exercise I saw her grab her phone and continue to message people, so much so that she would miss the first minute of each exercise.

That inspired me that inspired me to write a blog because I realized how a certain generation are deeply connected to technology. This girl was deeply connected to technology, to the point where she could not decompress. We were talking about an 8.40am class.  The day had not started, but she couldn’t take out the decompression time, the time to be mindful and the time to actually spend on herself.

Hollywood moments

And so that inspired me. And so that is what inspiration is about. It’s not about what a friend of mine calls the Hollywood Moments, those big explosions that you see in front of you and you go, I must change my life –  I must do something. No, it’s not.

Inspiration is far more subtle. Inspiration comes in far more subtle ways inspiration comes from the little things. If we look around at the person on the public transport across the way from us, the person at the office, the person ordering the coffee and sitting there at the coffee shop or the person in the gym class. Every one of those provides inspiration.

When we used to fly

 The same thing that happens when I am flying on planes or at least used to in the days when pre COVID when we used to fly on planes. I would  be watching a story or series on the entertainment system.  I wasn’t focused, as I was probably on my laptop doing other work. This would just be background noise and noise cancelling headphones on to stop distractions. I would stop the show, rewind a little bit, listen to the line, open up a Word document type out the line as best as I could  transcribe it. And that would become the theme of a blog, of a video of an inspiration.

The truth and the reality of inspiration is that it comes from the simple things around us. It comes from being aware of our circumstances. It comes from being aware of what is going on around us and focusing on those things.

It does not need to come from the Hollywood moments. Those are great, but what happens after the Hollywood moment. If we spend our life looking for those Hollywood moments for those big pieces of inspiration. We will never be inspired.

Its a small world

We need to be inspired by the small things by the small actions by the observations. By seeing the sunrise by seeing the sunset by seeing two birds frolicking in the tree or talking to each other.

Those are the things that give us inspiration.

#WeeklyPrompt #inspiration #leadership #professionalspeaking

    Rael Bricker, Culture Futurist & Business Excellence International Speaker at raelbricker.com

    From being 6000ft underground, to starting an education business (that grew to have 4000 plus students) to spending years working in venture capital, Rael has seen it all. He's listed companies on two international stock exchanges, and his financial services group has settled more than $3bn in loans over 18 years. Rael has a diverse work history combined with his unique global research interviews with companies in more than 25 countries. This makes him perfect to advise businesses on growing and achieving business excellence as he has experienced the rollercoaster himself.

     

    With over 30 years of experience in organizations and as a serial entrepreneur, Rael Bricker helps businesses succeed by delivering a series of dynamic workshops on building businesses excellence by thinking outside the box. Rael has been presenting for many years on business, culture, finance, investing, diversity and ethics.  The learning is best practice combined with practical experience to achieve business excellence. Participants have found inspiration in the simple and practical approaches to running, growing and succeeding in business and creating business excellence.

     

    Rael works with participants to develop actionable outcomes for their organizations, no matter the size, scope or stage of organizational growth.

    Rael Bricker holds two Masters degrees, an MBA and MSc (Engineering) and is currently a Fellow of the MFAA. (Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia), a Professional Member of PSA (Professional Speakers Australia) and a Member of AICD (Australian Institute of Company Directors). Additionally, Rael is a Mentor with Mentored With Mark Bouris and the author of “Dive In – Lessons learnt since business school”.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    keep blog writing inspiration flowing with these tips
    Community//

    How to get tons of writing inspiration for any blog topic

    by Laure Moyle
    Chaser
    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    Chaser Brand’s Megan Baca on Creativity, Self-Care, and Not Sweating the Small Stuff

    by Ashley Camuso
    Wonder//

    6 Ways To Boost Your Creativity

    by Samantha Diane

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.