Inspiration and Support through Social Media

What is Your Strategy?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
I, like you, am spending more time than usual “on screen.”
By that I mean, using my computer to connect with the outside world, to expand my point of view and learn from others within my networks.  I have connected with more people internationally than at any other time in my business. Reaching out and sharing great ideas have led to collaborating on new initiatives.  I now use the hashtag collaboration over competition.   

Social media platforms have become a communication tool that supports our efforts to thrive. 

As a marketing consultant and leadership coach, I strategize with clients on the content that we share and the calendars we create as part of our corporate strategy.  Our objectives convey a message to support not only our brand identity but introduce the person behind the logo. Encouraging authenticity, integrity and answering our “why” with the passion that we share for our business and lifestyle choices is part of every successful campaign.

In recent conversations, I have found it has also become a resource for inspiration.  We use quotes, video and podcast links inviting others to subscribe, introducing us as people and not just company names.  I have often refereed to the importance of the “human connection” in all of our marketing efforts. 

The image that I share today is actually from Thrive….an organization that supports this platform to encourage our voice and connect with a world wide audience.

As we globally find ourselves in another phase of COVID lock down, I encourage you and your team to share posts that speak to your personality and open the door to new conversations.  

Messaging is becoming critical to building a network of business leaders who will support our initiatives as we all look for new and innovative ways to connect on-line.  Networks, I believe, are becoming increasingly important to our long term success. They encourage collaboration, increase our visibility and create connections within our local and global communities.

The most powerful posts I’ve encountered in recent months are from those who have requested my participation. Asking for comment on topics that are thought provoking and authentic.

Social media now more than ever is a powerful vehicle to engage with like-minded individuals as we scroll through our daily feed.  

“What” we post is becoming more important than frequency or the number of connections that we acquire.  

Authentic content and being true to our word is a powerful tool of support for our brand and individual identity.  What we share should be a direct reflection of who we are and include why we are in business, inviting other like-minded individuals to join our community.   

Creating a strong network is another way of encouraging inspiration and support as we continue to share and participate on-line.

We are our brand and our brand is a direct reflection of who and what we share.  Inviting other like-minded individuals to join us is a wonderful benefit to our strategy.

Trish Tonaj is a Master Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, Certifed in EQ – Emotional Intelligence, Author, Mentor and Speaker. She is the founder and guest blog host for shareyourstories.online a portal in support of the entrepreneurial spirit and sharing great ideas.  Subscribe to the network and join us with your story!   

Trish Tonaj, Author, Coach, Speaker, Mentor at Phaze2inc.

Trish is a business coach, author and speaker on mentorship.   She has published 2 books: Breaking Barriers 10 Entrepreneurial Women Share Their Stories and A Diary of Change 12 Personal Tools. With a love for writing she has co-authored a complimentary e-magazine W2 = Wealth and Wellbeing. She is the blog host for the #ShareYourStories series and invites you to participate with your feature.  https://bit.ly/37N3XQw

 

