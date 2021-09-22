Insomnia and how to fight it?

What is Insomnia?

Starring at blank walls, keep on switching sides, watching Netflix till 5am in the morning and trying to sleep by closing your eyes and still can’t sleep? It is most likely that you are diagnosed with insomnia. Insomnia is a sleeping disorder where you have trouble falling asleep no matter how hard you try, some people find it difficult to sleep no matter how tired you are, others wake in middle of the night and have a hard time going back to sleep and they keep on starring at the ticking clock calculating the time they have to go back to their daily routine.

Insomnia causes anxiety, aggressive behavior, low motivation, a general feeling of being lazy and stressed out and irritability. Insomnia can be a root cause for many chronic diseases like:

obesity diabetes cardiovascular disease depression

Types of Insomnia

There are two types of insomnia acute and chronic;

Acute insomnia usually doesn’t last a long term and often comes with changes in your daily routine. Acute insomnia is also regarded as adjustment insomnia because it usually occurs when you experience a stressful event such as the death of a beloved person or when you are starting a new job.

usually doesn’t last a long term and often comes with changes in your daily routine. Acute insomnia is also regarded as adjustment insomnia because it usually occurs when you experience a stressful event such as the death of a beloved person or when you are starting a new job. Chronic insomnia generally lasts longer than three months and may need treatment. Doctors have classified chronic insomnia in two categories; (i) Primary insomnia usually occurs when there are changes in brain activity. (ii) Secondary insomnia occurs when a person is under immense stress, severe trauma or is taking certain drugs and medications.

Doctors also classify insomnia in different categories like;

Mild insomnia involves a lack of sleep that leads to daily tiredness.

involves a lack of sleep that leads to daily tiredness. Moderate insomnia may affect your day to day functioning.

may affect your day to day functioning. Severe insomnia has a significant impact on your daily lifestyle.

Ways to tackle insomnia

Practicing Cognitive Behavior Therapy to fight insomnia

Cognitive behavior Therapy for insomnia (CBT-i) is recognized as the most effective way to tackle to insomnia. The practice involves identifying and replacing a person’s thought process and behaviors that cause or worsen sleep problems with habits that bolster sound sleep. The practice involves few medical techniques like;

Stimulus control therapy

Sleep hygiene

Sleep restriction

Relaxation training



Mindfulness meditation

Mindfulness meditation consists of slow, steady breathing while sitting quietly. You focus on your breathing, body language, thought process, feelings, and sensations that you come to your mind. Meditating has other useful benefits like improved concentration, enhanced immunity and decrease in stress. This method can be applied numerous time in a day and with help of this you can tackle numerous other psychological problems like depression, stress and anxiety.

Exercise

Exercise is method that was beneficial for mind and body. It helps to improve your cognitive ability as it involves both your mind and body. To attain these benefits, you should engage in exercise once a day for at least 20 minutes. You may add in some strength training or vigorous aerobic exercise a few times.

You need to evaluate which time of the day suits your daily routine and may positively affect your sleep.

Melatonin

Melatonin is chemical that helps to relax your mind and helps you fall asleep much more quickly. Doctors prescribe taking 1 to 5mg 30 to 60 minutes before you plan on going to bed. Do not over dose the drug as it can have adverse effect on your mind as well.

Yoga

Yoga has been found trusted method that positively affects your sleep quality. Yoga may likewise reduce stress, improvement in physical functioning, and lift mental abilities. Push yourself into to do a few longer sessions every week, and at least 20 minutes of daily self-practice. Performing the postures before bed can help you to relax and unwind your mind.