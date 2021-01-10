Insights From a Nail Artist That’ll Make Your Life Easier in 2021

Some individuals assume that after more than 14 days, you should not put gel polish on. Others are persuaded that this coverage is like tank armor and as long as you want, you can put it on.

The best approach (depending on the polishing manufacturer) is 14 days. But the optimum time, I suppose, is around 3 weeks.

There is a big risk it will crack and peel if you leave it on any longer. Dirt and fungus, like spores, could get under the polish, which could cause serious problems.

Why can’t you wash gel nail polish on your own?

A customer who put had her gel nail polish on for 1.5 months came to me once and then applied it by herself. Probably, the upper layer of the nail itself had been removed by her. This left the nails really weak for her.

With some acrylic powder, this would have been solved, but the client did not like this idea and only asked me to do the usual gel nails. I informed her again after the treatment that she had the previous polish on for too long and that the current cover would not fit well. She said that she knew.

When you were drying your polish under an LED light, you most certainly had disturbing feelings. Artists can often suggest you’re too emotional, but that’s not necessarily the explanation.

Since the artist put on so many base layers, you can experience a burning feeling. Another explanation may be that the coating of the former foundation was so thin when they replaced the previous polish (it should be about 5-10 percent).

Take your hand out right away if you have a warm feeling that is really painful. Wait for your nails to cool off and bring your hand back in again (this should take about 3-4 seconds). Important: Don’t turn them when you take your hands out, since the base layer can become deformed.

It all relies on the nails, in my own opinion. You do not need a rest if they look good and not too thin. Only make sure the polish switches frequently enough.

You ought to see an artist to properly clean the polish if the nails are thin. Afterwards, to give the nails enough time to regenerate, does not use gel polish for 2-3 months? You should use special care polishes and cuticle oil during this healing.

I observe a very significant rule: the number of sets of manicure equipment must be equal to or greater than the number of people I will see every day. This means 6, in my case. Otherwise, there’s just no time for all my instruments to be sanitized.

There’s an ultra-sound bath I use. I put the disinfecting solvent in, and for 15 minutes I put the equipment in. Most nail artists do exactly that, but I’m a lover of disinfection, too. So, after that, I just use a cutter for milling.

I put all the equipment into a bag after the solvent and the cutter, and put the bag into a 180 °C thermal decontamination sterilizer. Only in the presence of the customer, who can see that it is secure, should the bag itself be opened.

I’ll always do my own manicures. It takes a great deal of time, but I can be confident about the consistency. I once wanted to have the polish cleaned at a beauty salon before my birthday because it was still impossible to do it on my own. I may do it on the left (I’m right-handed), so it’s a nightmare the other way around.

It’d be too cool to just go to bed and wake up as a talented programmer, a chef, or a nail artist. But this is not how, sadly, things actually work.

Some celebrities in regards to Press On Shop claim that a foundational introductory course is everything you need, and you’re ready to go. And new things and strategies are continually being studied by others. There’s still room for change, in my mind.