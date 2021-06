Violins are falling

from the sky. As they

tumble, the wind releases

deep music. This is how

love sounds to itself. This

is what it’s like to love

you. It’s a music that

can’t always be heard.

It makes me pour you

tea.

A Question to Walk With: Describe one feeling, one moment, one detail that rises in you today and what they open together.

This excerpt is from my book of poems, Elsewhere.