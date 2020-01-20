Growing a Family Business

What advantages do you see with regard to a family-owned business?

There’s a clear understanding of what our mission is when it comes to our business and each member of the family is all in. There’s also a passion for what we do that we don’t believe exists in a larger corporate environment. This has created a culture of quality when it comes to all aspects of our business as each member of our team embodies this passion. Our staff of 8 (6 designers, one shipping manager, and our amazing executive assistant) feel part of our family and we know they have our best interest in mind. Most of our staff has been with us since the beginning so there’s a level of trust that comes with that. And that trust also exists between Diane and her daughters which enables us to shine in our respective roles. This mutual support is so important and enables us to be excited to come into work every day.

Diane and her daughters create a seasonal collection of flowers – can you elaborate more on this experience?

Cynthia and Carolyn play an integral role in the direction of each collection when it comes to overall colors and style. With the advent of social media, a lot of what inspires the seasonal collections is taken from what they see as being popular on Instagram in terms of floral design, in home décor and on the runways. As of 2019, Diane has taken a step back from designing the collections and the company has hired Valerie Perry Raskin as the lead designer. She works intimately with Carolyn and Cynthia to bring the designs to life, from joining them on the semi-annual buying trips to shop for stems and containers to merchandising the company’s showroom in Norwalk and booths at trade shows. Valerie has a degree in sculpture and spent eight years as a merchandiser for Anthropologie and Bergdorf Goodman. Her innate sense of style and her amazing floral arranging talent is taking the company in a new and exciting direction.

How has working with a family been rewarding?

Our mother launched her business when we both had corporate careers (Carolyn in investment banking and Cynthia in PR) so when it took off, she knew she needed help. We were able to come on board with the skill sets we had developed with other companies and really take the business to the next level. It was a blessing that her first collection at Bergdorf Goodman happened when it did as both of us were expecting our first boys. We’ve been able to grow the business and our families at a pace that allowed us to be present for our business as well as for our boys (5 in all!) Since our mother was also a grandmother she understood that sometimes our children took priority over the business and there were never any conflicts because of this. We would not have been able to have this flexibility if we had continued with our careers at that time (early 2000’s). And since we’re identical twins, we’ve also had the blessing of stepping in and being there for each other if need be.

All your designs are handmade – can you tell me a little more about why this personal touch is so important?

There are not many businesses in our industry that can say that their designs are handmade to order so we feel as if this is a competitive advantage for us. This means that if a client would like to customize one of our designs, we can help them by making it larger or smaller, changing out the container or even using their own container if they have a favorite vase or planter they like to use for florals. Handmade also give our designs their unique style. They are not mass-produced in an assembly line on a factory floor. Every one of our designers takes pride in creating our designs and they do so with care and attention to detail. How many manufacturers can say the same about their product? So not only does our high level of quality come through with the materials we use but also in the process of making our arrangements. Being handmade to order in the United States make our designs special and unapologetically expensive definitely worth the cost!