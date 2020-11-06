Innovative Tech Tools for Remote Businesses

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused many businesses to transition their employees to remote work, and there are other companies that offer remote work as a perk for those who want a flexible work schedule. Regardless of why companies use remote work, it’s grown significantly. From 2005 to 2017, remote work has grown by 159 percent.

What are the Best Technology Tools for Remote Businesses?

Although working remotely has many advantages, it also comes with organization and communication obstacles, which is especially likely for businesses that are just starting the transition. However, there are numerous tools that can boost production and make communication easier.

Organization Tools

There are a host of project management and organization tools on the market. Before choosing an organization tool, business owners should research which platform is best suited for the needs of their business.

Asana

Asana is a platform that focuses on project management. This allows team members to stay informed about what tasks need to be completed and see if any changes need to be made to the project. With Asana, users can store files and prepare for future projects.

Google Drive

Google Drive lets users share files with other group members. It’s used by many businesses because it allows documents to be stored in one place. With Google Drive, team members are also able to edit documents and make comments for other members to see. Google Drive is also beneficial because it’s a cloud storage system, so files aren’t saved on one device, which prevents files from being lost if a system failure occurs.

Communication Tools

It’s vital for team members to communicate effectively to get the best results. There are several technology tools that can make communication between team members easier.

Slack

Slack is a communication tool that lets users create channels and groups so that they can chat with other team members. With Slack, team members have the ability to connect with each other quickly and easily.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications is another way that remote workers can stay in touch. When users get face-to-face interaction, they’re more likely to feel like part of a team. This is an effective tool to use when physical meetings aren’t an option.

Originally published on GreggJaclin.com.