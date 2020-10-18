Innovative Tech Initiatives for Improving Self-Care

These days technology is part of our lives almost on daily basis. If you look around, you may feel that almost every equipment that you use is now automated that once used to be a manual tool. Just like that shaving tools have also been revolutionized and made automated with tons of cool features that made the shaving lot easier and time-saving.

Facial shaving is a delicate task which needs to be done very carefully with precision. You may find tons of shavers in the market which may promise you to provide the best shaving experience but most of them fail to do so.

However, Braun electric razors can provide you the most comfortable and close shave that you may not be able to find in other brands of electric shavers. Braun shavers are foil type and if you like rotary shavers, then you may try Philips and Remington brands which also provide the top electric razors for men.

If you heard this the first time that Braun shavers can be so much beneficial and give you great shaving experience, then this article is very useful for you. The Braun Electric razors not only give you the close and comfortable shave but it also takes care of your skin. It prevents you from skin damage that you might easily experience with a manual razor or a low-quality electric shaver.

This is the main reason why Braun electric shavers are way much better than all other manual and electric shaver brands.

The best part about Braun shavers is that it cuts the hair close enough to give you a smoother feel without leaving any stubble. The latest Braun electric shavers come with a double trimmer in the middle of the blades which makes sure that no hair is left uncut. The shaver head has a unique vibrating feature that captures the hair without damaging or causing any irritation to your facial skin.

There could be many reasons why you get irritations or cuts while shaving. The most common reason is how the shaver is designed. The Braun shaver is specially made to adjust with the shape of your face by following the contour of the face. This helps in providing a comfortable and smooth shave each time you shave. You will find this feature in almost all the models of Braun electric shavers.

If you are the one who spends most of the time traveling, then Braun electric shaver is the right shaver that you must have. All latest Braun shavers come with a long-lasting battery that provides you enough shaving time to get a full shave several times without any battery issues.

You will find many shavers in the market that allows just one-time shaving with a single battery charge. However, Braun shavers allow you to shave for up to 5 times with a single charge.

It is very simple and easy to clean your Braun electric shaver. Back in old days, it used to take lots of time to clean your electric shaver. However, the latest models of electric shavers by Braun come with a cleaning system that cleans the shaver in just five minutes.

You can also clean the shaver using water. The lubricant also comes with the shaver that keeps the blades of the shaver in top condition.

Some individuals use the face electric shaver to shave their scalp but they need to understand that not all electric shavers can be used to shave your head. Head Shavers are a bit different and they are specifically designed to shave the hair on your scalp.

Buying a Braun electric razor will make your life a lot easier and save you a lot of time that you spend in shaving with a manual razor.