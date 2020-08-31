Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Innovation Under Pressure

Small business owners in Cuba face significant challenges to innovation and growth... but that's what makes them so successful. José Rojas Avila highlights how innovation facing pressure and lack can be a springboard rather than a stumbling block.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Cuba Travel

I got my start as a small business owner in Cuba – a country where small businesses were not even legally permitted until a few years ago. My dad used to pick mandarin oranges out of a tree and sit me by the bus stop in front of our apartment to sell them after school while I was growing up. It was my first taste of entrepreneurship, and it taught me to constantly be on the lookout for opportunity.

If there is anywhere where the cards are stacked against small businesses, it has been in Cuba. Though they’ve blossomed in the last few years, and brought a wealth of new opportunities and experiences to the island, being a small business owner is still a great challenge. It’s about spinning something out of nothing, or even less than nothing.

It is hustle, pure and simple.

One of the largest small business booms in Cuba has been the home or apartment short-term rental business. Many Cubans have taken their properties, especially those in desirable locations for tourists, and transformed them into beautiful rental properties. Some continue to live there when renters have not booked a stay; some just rent a spare bedroom in the property. Either way, they capitalize on their own homes as a way to earn income often far beyond what they could earn from working a typical job – average wages in Cuba can range from $15-45 a month, while a rental apartment might make that amount or more for a single night’s booking.

This represents a major mindset shift for Cubans – just a few years ago, the government did not even recognize homes as private property. People that needed to move would advertise to trade their homes with other families to find a more convenient location, or more or less space. Now as a few intrepid entrepreneurs started making accounts on Airbnb, the business has boomed and has provided wealth for families and entire communities. I always recommend staying in a short-term rental in Cuba, and preach about the benefits it has for communities – it is an amazing testament to innovation, and you’ll meet the best people.   

That mindset shift – viewing something as a resource or an asset to be leveraged for the first time – has had tremendous positive consequences. More mindset shifts are happening, too, that are transforming small business in Cuba. Cuba now has its first YouTubers, launching channels sharing about life on the island and earning big bucks for their honest portrayals of Cuba on the inside. Cubans have begun looking at time, perspective, voice, and creative talents as new assets previously unleveraged, and are employing them in incredible ways.

In Cuba and elsewhere, we’re facing unprecedented and challenging times; small business owners are forced to look for ways to pivot knowing it is the time to sink or swim. The challenges facing small business owners as we walk through this pandemic remind me of my own experience, starting with less than nothing and spinning it into some amazing opportunities.

The challenges are great, but I’m reminded of how often the hardest challenges have birthed the greatest, most life-changing opportunities. I’ve experienced that in my own life, and the success of small businesses in Cuba is the story of overcoming the insurmountable.

Sometimes when we have nothing at all, our eyes are opened to opportunities we never would have seen otherwise. My dad’s mandarin orange tree is the perfect example – in better times we were content to eat bags of oranges ourselves, but when other doors were slammed shut, it was time to take a second look and discover an untapped resource at our fingertips.

Jose Rojas Avila, Founder + Content Creator at Home to Havana

Jose Rojas Avila is the founder of Home to Havana, a travel blog dedicated to inspiring transformational travel in Cuba and beyond. He and his wife, Carley, launched Home to Havana to document their move from the United States back to Cuba, and inspire travelers to transform their own travel dreams into reality.

Jose got his start in entrepreneurship as a small business owner and art teacher in Havana before moving abroad to live in Ecuador, and then the United States. He is passionate about his people and full of hope about the future of Cuba.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo Credit: Jared Rice
Community//

4 Reasons This Magical Place Should Be on Your Wellness Travel Wish-List

by Courtney Cannon-Booth
Community//

Viva Cuba!

by Patty Nasey
Community//

Eating up the world, one bite at a time

by Lola Sanchez-Carrion

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.