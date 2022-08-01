Innovation that works for the emerging workforce

Coppin University faculty Ronald Coleman Williams, Ericka Covington, and Clarice Tate collaborate together to deliver a research study on innovation, inclusion, and diversity in the Makerspace movement. The chapter starts with the history of Makerspaces in the US. What is as interesting is their research and data on how a Makerspace in Baltimore Maryland, Open Work, is transforming entrepreneurial ability — and the surrounding community.
Open Works is a state-of-the-art, 34,000 square foot facility in Baltimore, Maryland. The nonprofit has a mission is to “…make tools, technology, and the knowledge to use them” and a long-term vision to “…rebuild the regional manufacturing economy from the grassroots up” (Open Works Baltimore, 2019).
Their study answers the following questions:
- How does a large, urban, makerspace located in an underserved neighborhood build an inclusive organizational community?
- What are the dominant relational patterns in a large, urban, makerspace located in an underserved neighborhood?
- How is innovation encouraged by a sense of belonging developed in a large, urban, makerspace located in an underserved neighborhood?