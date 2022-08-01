Innovation that works for the emerging workforce

Figure 1 in Innovation-Centric Organizational Community (IOC):

What Works for the Emerging Workforce, Chapter 3 in Sustainability and the future of work & entrepreneurship for the underserved.

Coppin University faculty Ronald Coleman Williams, Ericka Covington, and Clarice Tate collaborate together to deliver a research study on innovation, inclusion, and diversity in the Makerspace movement. The chapter starts with the history of Makerspaces in the US. What is as interesting is their research and data on how a Makerspace in Baltimore Maryland, Open Work, is transforming entrepreneurial ability — and the surrounding community.

Open Works is a state-of-the-art, 34,000 square foot facility in Baltimore, Maryland. The nonprofit has a mission is to “…make tools, technology, and the knowledge to use them” and a long-term vision to “…rebuild the regional manufacturing economy from the grassroots up” (Open Works Baltimore, 2019).

Their study answers the following questions: