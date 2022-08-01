Contributor Log In
Innovation that works for the emerging workforce

Chapter 3 in the new book, "Sustainability and the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship for the Underserved.

Figure 1 in Innovation-Centric Organizational Community (IOC):
What Works for the Emerging Workforce, Chapter 3 in Sustainability and the future of work & entrepreneurship for the underserved.

Coppin University faculty Ronald Coleman Williams, Ericka Covington, and Clarice Tate collaborate together to deliver a research study on innovation, inclusion, and diversity in the Makerspace movement. The chapter starts with the history of Makerspaces in the US. What is as interesting is their research and data on how a Makerspace in Baltimore Maryland, Open Work, is transforming entrepreneurial ability — and the surrounding community.

Open Works is a state-of-the-art, 34,000 square foot facility in Baltimore, Maryland. The nonprofit has a mission is to “…make tools, technology, and the knowledge to use them” and a long-term vision to “…rebuild the regional manufacturing economy from the grassroots up” (Open Works Baltimore, 2019).

Their study answers the following questions:

  1. How does a large, urban, makerspace located in an underserved neighborhood build an inclusive organizational community?
  2. What are the dominant relational patterns in a large, urban, makerspace located in an underserved neighborhood?
  3. How is innovation encouraged by a sense of belonging developed in a large, urban, makerspace located in an underserved neighborhood?

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is an Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship-related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is the President of the National HBCU Business Deans Roundtable.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

