Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Innovating with purpose

Innovation comes in different shapes and forms, but all too often we refer to ‘innovation’ as: the latest trends and technologies, expressed using fancy buzzwords, pitched with a flashy slide deck by companies typically founded in this century. When life turns upside down, however—and customers and employees need help with finding swift solutions to problems […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Innovation comes in different shapes and forms, but all too often we refer to ‘innovation’ as: the latest trends and technologies, expressed using fancy buzzwords, pitched with a flashy slide deck by companies typically founded in this century.

When life turns upside down, however—and customers and employees need help with finding swift solutions to problems they may have never faced or even considered—it’s clear that companies require innovation guided by more than a slide deck. Something simple. Something real. Not a distant vision, but a true need, existing here and now.

One heartening development among the relentless bad news of the COVID-19 pandemic has been watching companies all over the world innovate to ‘meet’ their customers in whatever ways are necessary. Keeping the core value of customer service as a guiding star, firms in seemingly every sector have risen to the challenges posed by lockdowns, social distancing, shortages and economic uncertainty by going back to two basic questions: What support do our customers need—even if it’s not something we usually sell? And how do we get it to them as soon as possible?

In South Africa, for example, companies are working together to get hand sanitizer to hospitals: Sasol ramped up production of hand sanitizer, splitting production costs with gold mining giant AngloGold Ashanti. The mining company is providing specially built storage tanks for the product, and the logistics company Imperial Group is safely transporting the sanitizer to hospitals.

In Russia, the technology company Yandex is working to make safe, accurate COVID-19 tests available to people at home. After an appointment is made online, a medical professional in protective gear arrives at the person’s address in a car provided by Yandex. A nose or mouth swab is taken and sent to a laboratory, and results come via email in one to three days.

Companies are also looking to their greatest asset—their employees—for ideas on how to be of service during this crisis. An artist who works for LEGO was stranded in Wuhan, China while visiting family. She channeled her feelings of helplessness and frustration into creating a comic teaching kids about the virus and telling them not to be afraid. LEGO picked up and amplified the comic and her message, which has now been shared millions of times on social media.

Companies aren’t just repurposing their assets to be of service, either; many are simply rethinking ways they conduct their core business. Grocery chains and gyms have expanded operating hours to lessen crowding where they can, and set aside shipping or workout times for the elderly or immune compromised.

All of these companies have stepped up—even in ways their customers might not have expected—to be of service in a time of crisis. They asked those questions, and innovated to act on the answers.

Like all businesses, in 2020 we at Western Union have found ourselves challenged in ways unique in recent memory. We have responded, like the companies mentioned above, with new thinking around the old-fashioned idea of meeting our customers where and how they need us most.

When COVID-19 resulted in lockdowns around the world, many of our customers were left wondering how and where they could send or receive money and make payments. Our imperative—keeping the economic connections among loved ones and businesses open and active—led us to double down onour digital operations. From making sure customers could easily find out what locations were operating, to piloting a digital concierge service with real people available to walk first timers through the process of sending money online, to helping our business clients gauge risk and currency fluctuations in a highly volatile global economic environment, we used our digital channels to stay in close touch with the people who were counting on us. We also have worked to increase awareness of bank account-payout options for those left with nowhere to pick up cash, and in some places have begun home cash delivery of money transfers.

With the cooperation of local governments, in some countries we even have been able to accelerate the adoption of e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) methods. Doing so makes it easier for people to send and receive money from the convenience and safety of their homes, while still meeting the strict compliance measures we use to fight criminal activity including fraud and human trafficking.

Some of these were all-new ideas for us, and some were accelerations of ideas we were already working on. But they are all examples of innovation born of focus on the needs of our business and individual customers, even as those needs changed overnight. For all its tragedy, COVID-19 has served our and other companies as a high-speed incubator of ideas, technologies and ways of doing business—by bringing us back to those two basic questions.  Companies who truly keep their customers at heart will make this lesson last.

    Nicole Vogrin, Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer at Western Union

    Nicole Vogrin became Western Union’s (WU) Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer in 2019 when she was tasked with spearheading the company’s global corporate brand, affairs and communications strategy with a focus on elevating and protecting the company’s reputation. In this role, Vogrin actively shapes Western Union’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment while strategically aligning it to the company’s global advocacy. She is based at the company’s global headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

    Vogrin joined Western Union in 2009. Through her tenure, Vogrin has held roles in Europe and the United States. Most recently, she served as Head of Corporate Relations and Chief of Staff to Western Union’s CEO. In this capacity, Vogrin played a key role in accelerating the company’s transformation agenda. In August 2019, when Vogrin was promoted to her current role, she and her team started to bring together the disparate comms functions under a single roof, combining them with environmental, social and governance, dedicated corporate brand teams and the Western Union Foundation.

    She is also a director of the board of the Western Union International Bank, Austria. In 2020, Vogrin was recognized by PRWeek as a 2020 40 Under 40 honoree; the annual list is a spotlight of U.S. PR professionals leading the future of communications and marketing. She was also named a ‘Young Global Leader of 2020’ by the World Economic Forum.

    Prior to joining Western Union, Vogrin held finance, accounting and marketing positions in the health care and electronics industries in Europe. Vogrin was born in Vienna, Austria and holds a Master’s in Business Administration and Economics from the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Is There An Innovation Formula?

    by Michael Brenner
    Community//

    The Importance of Innovation in Business

    by Scott Autten
    Community//

    James Hartling: “Know Your Customer and Their Motivation”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.