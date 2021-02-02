Inner Matrix Systems Discusses Using Inner Training/ Meditation to Create Outstanding Outcomes in Life

Inner Training/Meditation is often used to help people relax and center themselves. It can also be used as a tool for creating exceptional results in one’s life. In this article, Joey Klein, Inner Matrix Systems CEO, explores how to use meditation and inner training to reach goals, solve problems, and create exceptional real-life results.

Using inner training/meditation to identify the limiting thoughts and beliefs that might be holding you back

Stress, negative thought strategies, and worry can dominate the mind and prevent people from thinking in a way that produces the outcomes they intend. Endless loops of negative thoughts and doubts will never produce the outcomes people are seeking in their lives because thinking negative (or as I call them, “fear-based”) thoughts will never translate to producing positive (or as I call them “love-based”) outcomes. When a person gets caught in a fear-based emotional loop, oftentimes they have an experience of hopelessness or depression.

Inner training/Meditation can help someone become aware of the thought strategies they are inside of that are directly translating to the outcomes they have in life. It’s imperative to know what the mind is thinking before one can shift those thought strategies to align with the outcome they would like to create. One way to do this is to sit with yourself for twenty minutes per day and simply become aware of what the mind is thinking. Do not judge or feel badly about what the mind is thinking, but simply take note of what thoughts the mind is inside of. After several days or a week of this practice, you’ll begin to note that the mind tends to think the same thoughts over and over again. If the mind is constantly thinking that you’re failing or is overly critical, that will produce a certain set of circumstances in your life. If the mind is consistently thinking thoughts that are inspiring and kind, that will create an entirely different set of circumstances in your life. Once you become aware of the types of thoughts the mind is thinking, you can then use inner training/meditation to notice when the mind is thinking thoughts that won’t produce the outcome you want and redirect the mind to align with thought strategies that do align you with the outcomes you’d like to create.

Using inner training/meditation to create real life results

Once you become proficient at being aware of what the mind is thinking, you can use inner training/meditation to shift your thought strategies, if necessary, to align yourself mentally, emotionally, and intuitively with the outcomes you’d like to create. To do this, simply take a moment and check in: How are you feeling in this moment? What thoughts is the mind thinking (or was it just thinking)? Will these thoughts and emotions ever produce the result you’re looking to achieve? For instance, if you want to create a loving and connected relationship with your partner, will feeling annoyed or frustrated with them and thinking that your partner is terrible ever translate to love and connection? Once you’ve answered that question, center yourself with deep breathing and focus on your breath for two to five minutes. Inhale slowly through your nose, count to four or five, hold a beat, and then exhale through your mouth slowly for four to five seconds. Repeat the cycle while focusing on relaxing your body. If you find your mind wanting to focus on particular thoughts, gently bring the focus back to your breathing. Next, decide what result you want. In our example of a loving and connected relationship with your partner, focus on the response you want to have mentally and emotionally, as well as the actions you can take to create that love and connection. It could be as simple as telling your partner how grateful you are for them or committing to taking a deep breath next time you feel frustrated before responding to them.

Rather than using inner training/meditation to simply feel more relaxed, you can use the proper technique named above to become aware of what the mind is thinking and align the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create the results you choose.

About Inner Matrix Systems

Inner Matrix Systems, based in Denver, is a personal mastery training system for high achievers. For more than twenty years, IMS has delivered a proprietary methodology that rewires, trains, and aligns the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real-life results. CEO, Joey Klein, and IMS have worked with more than 80,000 individuals from around the world through both live and online training programs, as well as one-on-one coaching. Clients have included: Boeing, IBM, Dell, Google, Panda Express, Coca Cola and The World Health Organization. Joey is the author of The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results (April 2021).