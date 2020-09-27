Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Inner Cruiser, Legacy and Writing a Book

Identifying your blocks to creating your next big thing

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

“There is a sense of responsibility that comes with high levels of achievement, compromise even. [To become a principal] I would have had to make the decision to devote time, energy and resources to this path and stay with it. The harsh truth is that I, Dominique Mas, was not ready to give up my freedom.”

This was one of the hardest sentences to write in the first chapter of the book I’m working on. 

In my work with a lot of high performers, I encounter self-disappointment regularly because of what I call the “It’s-good-enough” syndrome. This usually happens when the person is used to achieving a good level of success very fast. They will pick up new skills or knowledge quickly and feel content that they can do whatever the task or activity is to a satisfactory level. Because of this, they often gain the admiration of those around them fast and thrive on it! The truth is though, inside, they do not feel that they are performing at the level others seem to attribute to them. When they come to me, they are ready to admit, as one of my clients did, that: “I have difficulties bringing things from good to great.”

If you read this and nod in agreement, know you are not alone! For many of us, there is a conflict between desiring what we consider high levels of success and wanting to continue to put in just enough effort. The result is that we feel we’re moving forward, kinda, because of the image others mirror to us, but we feel that we are not deeply challenged and internally fulfilled. Enter: self-disappointment.

What I noticed in myself after much reflection, I now notice in many of my clients: There is a belief that “I know I can do this if I want to. I just don’t want to.” This is the message that comes from the part of us that I like to call “the cruiser”. 

For me, an example would be not committing to becoming a principal in international schools – I always said I could if I wanted to, but I wasn’t ambitious in that way. Why then, if I didn’t want to achieve more, was I always disappointed in myself?

My main insight after much deep self-work was that I was not prepared to commit to spending the time, effort, and energy it takes to become a principal. 

Today, this pattern is very clear to me because I have been willing to take a good look in the mirror through coaching and facing the narrative I had created for myself. 

I have been talking about writing a book for 2 years! I started the research and interviews over a year ago but I actually only started writing very recently. Why? Because my inner cruiser always told me that “you’re doing great!” You have a successful coaching practice, you work with a great startup, you support many coaches and clients, why would you need to write a book? Just go to the beach and chill out already!” It continued with “you know you can do it if you want to, you’re just not ambitious that way.” Ugh. Lies.

“I have difficulties bringing things from good to great.”

The narrative of “I know I can do it, I just need to put my mind to it” was strong. I literally thought that all I had to do was make the decision to sit and write and a book would come out. I told everyone I was working on a book. The question was still there: Why then, was I not sitting down to write? 

Digging in with my coach, I suddenly faced all my blocks: Despite what I was telling myself (“You can do it, you just don’t want to”), reality was a very different story. When I thought of writing the book, the overwhelm, the possibility that I might not be an engaging writer, the doubt that I had something of value to say came up. At the same time, there was a fear of success: What if the book was great and I then had a responsibility to those I wrote it for? There was the reason I told myself I “didn’t want to”.  THIS was why I never put my mind to “it” – whatever “it” was, the book, becoming a principal… This was why I never challenged myself deeply to compromise and why I let my inner cruiser run the show. Simply put, I was scared.

Today, I have remnants of this cruiser, he appears (not sure why he’s a he, but he is in my head!) in other areas of my life and that’s just fine, because I have been able to contain him when it comes to creating my legacy: the book I’m working on. I have re-written the narrative because now, I don’t just “know” that I can do it if I put my mind to it. I actually KNOW, because I am putting my mind to it. Have I overcome all the self-doubt, overwhelm and other obstacles? No. But I am doing it, one step at a time and my inner cruiser has left space for my inner achiever. 

Here is how the sentence changes after the first chapter of the book:

“There is a sense of responsibility that comes with high levels of achievement, compromise even. I have made the decision to devote time, energy and resources to this path and stay with it. The harsh truth is that I, Dominique Mas, who was not ready to give up freedom, needed to do deep work on myself and transform. I needed to understand that commitment in this case does not mean giving up freedom. It IS freedom: The freedom to write a book not because of the external validation I might or might not receive but because of the sense of inner alignment I feel when I tell my story.” 

Why am I sharing this with you? Because I know how hard it is to make the decision to start creating your legacy. It’s a big word, a huge commitment and it will require you to rewrite your narrative, let go of who you’ve been and compromise. You are not alone and you can find the courage to move forward. When you’re ready, I will be there to support you every step of the way. 

    Dominique Mas, Leadership and Transition Coach: Lead With A Twist and Director of Coaching: Medley

    I combine my extensive experience in educational leadership in Europe, Asia and the U.S., the lessons learned from coaching emerging leaders, and leading countless group experiences to challenge and support high performers as they step into their powerful leadership platform.

     

    I am the Director of Coaching for Medley, a NYC based startup that harnesses the power of groups to spark growth and run my own company, Lead With A Twist. Through both of these growth-minded and high impact organizations, I design and facilitate experiences that lead individuals to embody the qualities needed to succeed in fast moving industries. 

     

    As a life-long learner, fueled by the experience of living in seven countries and learning from their cultures, I also bring a wide scope of knowledge from my education:

    - Masters’ in Educational Leadership and Change (Hong Kong Education University)

    - Post Graduate Certificate in Education (London Education University), 

    - Certification as a Brain-Based Coach from the NeuroLeadership Institute

    - Coaching Certification from the International Coaching Federation

    - Clear Beliefs Coaching Certification 

     

    Most importantly, I am a surfer and adventurer, and I live a peaceful life in Brooklyn, NY with my partner, the artist Swissipino and Professor, the greatest dog ever! 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Karlin Sloan: Why there is a rare opportunity RIGHT NOW to build new ways of living that create a more humane, more just, more sustainable, & more peaceful world

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    How to Create a Successful Routine That Makes You 10x More Productive

    by Anthony Moore
    Community//

    Take a look at your closest relationships and do an honest gut check on what source the love is coming from with Beau Henderson & Dr. Kevin Fleming

    by Beau Henderson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.